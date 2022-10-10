Lizzo Seemingly Shuts Down Kanye West For Bringing Up Her Name & Weight In Tucker Carlson Interview

Lizzo didn’t hold back, when she seemed to reference Kanye West’s mention of her weight during his controversial interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson. The Special popstar, 34, appeared to reference the interview during her Toronto concert on Friday, October 7. Lizzo said that she wanted to run off to Canada to avoid the drama back in the United States in a video shared by fans on Twitter.

During a break between songs, Lizzo seemed to call out Kanye, 45, and she seemed shocked about the rapper’s comments speaking about her and her weight. “Everybody in America, got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth, for no motherf**king reason,” she said. “I’m minding my fat black beautiful business.”

After appearing to call out Yeezy, Lizzo explained that she was hoping to move north of the United States, following the controversy and asked for some help from the crowd. “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?” she said, before launching into her next song.

During Kanye’s interview with Tucker, 53, where he defended his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts, he went on a strange aside, speaking about his “good friend Lizzo,” and he commented on her weight. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots,” he explained in a clip, shared on Twitter. “They attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy.”

Kanye continued to comment on the singer’s weight, and shared his thoughts on it. “Let’s get aside the fact of whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive. To each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it’s demonic,” he said.

Since Kanye’s controversial fashion show, where he had models wear tops with the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on them, the singer has also been restricted on both Instagram and Twitter for sharing Anti-Semitic messages. He’s no longer able to post, comment or DM people on Instagram, nor is he able to tweet. Some of his posts have also been removed.