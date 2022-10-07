Diddy Pleads With Kanye West To ‘Stop Hurting Our People’ & Begs To Talk In Person

Kanye West shared a series of texts that he received from Diddy on his Instagram on Friday, October 7. Ye, 45, shared a text that the music industry legend, 52, had sent him trying to ask him to have a conversation in person, but Kanye shut him down. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop,” Diddy wrote.

The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper responded by shutting down Diddy and saying that anything he sent would be shared publicly. “Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance,” Kanye wrote.

The text was one of many exchanges that the “Runaway” rapper shared on Instagram from Diddy. In one of the messages, the Bad Boy Records founder tried to arrange an in-person meeting with Yeezy, but Kanye had responded with a seemingly antisemitic message. “Send me an address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just Love,” Diddy wrote

When Diddy first asked Kanye to send an address, the rapper responded by saying, “F**k you” and accusing him of being a “fed,” but when he asked again, Kanye sent a longer message. “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business,” Kanye wrote.

The first message to Diddy that Kanye shared was one that he sent that appeared to reference the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts that Kanye debuted at his Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week. “I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money,” he said in the texts posted on Instagram. “Never call me with no bulls**t like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me, I’ll be quiet as Virgil. But now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

The social media callouts came just days after Diddy defended Kanye for wearing the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. While he called the shirt “tone deaf,” he did say that he didn’t think Kanye should be “canceled” for it. “My boy is a super, super, super free thinker, and a lot of times, what he means is, like, misconstrued,” he said.

Since Kanye debuted the “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt, a number of people have criticized the rapper for sharing the controversial phrase, including the Black Lives Matter organization, Gigi Hadid and many more. Kanye defended wearing the shirt in an interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on Thursday. “I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” he said. “I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of wearing it was funny.”