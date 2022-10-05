Why Gigi Hadid Has ‘Zero Regrets’ After Slamming Kanye West Over ‘Bullying’ Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (Exclusive)

Gigi Hadid has “zero regrets” after slamming Kanye West via social media on October 4. A few sources close to the supermodel, 27, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how she felt after taking to Instagram to share her feelings after the rapper, 44, publicly dissed Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (GKJ) for criticizing his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter.”

“Gigi had zero regrets about speaking out against Kanye and telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics. It’s not a situation she was going to sit by and not say anything. Gigi has total respect for Gabriella and she thinks Kanye was completely disrespectful for lashing out against her,” one insider said.

“Gigi doesn’t understand how Kanye can’t comprehend what Gabriella was saying about what he displayed on that runway. And to take that even further and make fun of her style is juvenile and heinous,” the pal added. “Gabriella spoke out against what she thought was out of line and Gigi supports her in every way.”

Another source close to the older sister of fellow supermodel Bella Hadid said, “Gigi used to be a huge fan of Kanye, she even walked in his Yeezy shows, but that hasn’t been the case for a while now. This is personal for Gigi and it’s been building for years. Kanye has had feuds with many of Gigi’s friends and it’s been hard for her to sit back and silently say nothing. But she’s had enough of being silent, she snapped. The thing with Gigi is she gets really upset when she feels like someone is being picked on, it brings out the protective side of her and she will speak out. Knowing Gigi she’ll have more to say.”

As we previously reported, Gigi spoke out against the “Gold Digger” rapper after he publicly attacked Gabriella, who said that Yeezy wearing the controversial shirt was “incredibly irresponsible.” The leggy model said, “You’re a bully and a joke,” after Kanye took to his Instagram to publicly attack the Vogue fashion editor.

He posted a series of photos of Gabriella to his Instagram, and insulted her fashion sense. While many people came to the editor’s defense, Gigi went right after the Donda rapper. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” she wrote. “If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?”

Gigi also showed support for Gabriella on her Instagram Stories. She shared one of the editor’s recent posts and praised her. “One of the most important voices in our industry,” the model wrote. “Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows.”