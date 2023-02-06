Beyoncé Makes History At 2023 Grammys By Winning The Most Awards Of All-Time: See Full List

Beyoncé headed into the 2023 Grammys with nine nominations, the most out of anyone.

She has a total of 88 nominations, tied for first with her husband, Jay-Z

Despite Bey being the winningest performer in Grammy History, she’s won only once in the General field.

She became the artist with the Most Grammy Wins in the award show’s history.

This post will continue to be updated with the running count during the 2023 Grammys…

Update x3: Beyoncé made history — again! By winning the Best Dance/Electronica Album, she became the person with the most Grammy wins of all time. She now has 32 — and the night is not over yet!

Update x2: Beyoncé notched her 31st Grammy when “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song. This tied Beyoncé with composer Georg Solti with the most Grammy wins of all time. If she wins one more, Bey will be the person with the most Grammy wins — in HISTORY.

Update: Beyoncé started the night off as a winner. “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” won Best Traditional R&B Performance, while “BREAK MY SOUL” won Best Dance / Electronic Recording, bringing her total Grammy count to 30.

Original: Beyoncé could likely make Grammy history – again. With 28 awards under her belt, Beyoncé, 41, is already the performer with the most Grammy wins in history, a feat she accomplished in 2022. Going into the 2023 ceremony, she’s tied along with producer Quincy Jones at 28 and just three behind conductor Georg Solti‘s 31 wins. If Beyonce takes home four Grammys, a feat that seems more than plausible, she will cement herself at the top of the mountain as the queen of the Recording Academy.

However, all this success seems to overshadow one critical issue regarding Beyoncé’s tenure at the Grammys. The Recording Academy loves Beyoncé, giving her 88 total nominations over the past twenty years (which ties her with her husband, Jay-Z). However, the Recording Academy doesn’t seem to love Beyoncé enough. Despite having 88 nominations, despite being poised to become the winningest person in Grammy history, Beyoncé has only won a single award in the Grammy’s General Field.

In the past twenty-plus years, Bey has been shut out of the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories whenever she’s been nominated. She was never nominated for Best New Artist, an award whose criteria for what constitutes “new” seems to shift every year. Beyoncé’s sole win in the General Field came in 2010 when “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” won Song of the Year.

“Beyoncé has transcended the definition of the modern superstar, dominating the music industry with sheer innovation and an unparalleled work ethic, but she still deserves acknowledgment on a grander scale,” writes Kaitlyn McNab for Teen Vogue in an op-ed piece about the significance of Renaissance and why Beyoncé’s deserves Album of the Year. “She has proven throughout her career that she is bigger than a Grammy win. But for this album, which is a love letter to her family and friends, to Black history, to Black music, to the community that makes up a large part of her fanbase — this would be a win for her and a win for us. It still matters.”

“There’s an obvious and documented trend of the Grammys awarding white artists over anyone else, but beyond that,” writes Drew Gillis for The AV Club, “the committees have demonstrated their ignorance about what Beyoncé is—not just an artist or a performer, but a curator of the highest caliber.”

Whether or not the Recording Academy “gets it” remains to be seen on Feb. 5, when the 65th Grammy Awards take place. In the meantime, here’s a look at Beyoncé’s accomplishments.

Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy Nominations

Beyoncé heads into the 65th Grammy Awards with the most nominations, a total of nine, including three out of the four General Fields (Album of the year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist):

Album of the Year: Beyoncé’s Renaissance is up for Album of the Year. She’s once again completing against Adele , whose 30 is nominated alongside Harry Styles ‘ Harry’s House, Lizzo ‘s Special, Kendrick Lamar ‘s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Coldplay ‘s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile ‘s In These Silent Days, Bad Bunny ‘s Un verano sin ti, ABBA ‘s Voyage, and Mary J. Blige ‘s Good Morning Gorgeous.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance is up for Album of the Year. She’s once again completing against , whose 30 is nominated alongside ‘ Harry’s House, ‘s Special, ‘s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, ‘s Music of the Spheres, ‘s In These Silent Days, ‘s Un verano sin ti, ‘s Voyage, and ‘s Good Morning Gorgeous. Record of the Year : Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is up for Record of the Year, along with “Don’t Shut Me Down” (ABBA), “As It Was” (Harry Styles), “Easy On Me” (Adele), “Woman” ( Doja Cat ), “You and Me on the Rock” (Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius ), “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Mary J. Blige), “Bad Habit” ( Steve Lacy ), “The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar), and “About Damn Time” (Lizzo).

: Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is up for Record of the Year, along with “Don’t Shut Me Down” (ABBA), “As It Was” (Harry Styles), “Easy On Me” (Adele), “Woman” ( ), “You and Me on the Rock” (Brandi Carlile featuring ), “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Mary J. Blige), “Bad Habit” ( ), “The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar), and “About Damn Time” (Lizzo). Song of the Year : A songwriters’ award, the talent behind “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Christopher A. Stewart – are nominated alongside other songwriters: Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters for “ABCDEFU”; Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, and Theron Makiel Thomas for “About Damn Time”; Liz Rose and Taylor Swift for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”; Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles for “As It Was”; Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy for “Bad Habit”; Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin for “Easy on Me”; Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts, and Nicholas Warwar for DJ Khaled’s “God Did”; Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer for “The Heart Part 5”; and Bonnie Raitt for “Just Like That.”

: A songwriters’ award, the talent behind “Break My Soul” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Christopher A. Stewart – are nominated alongside other songwriters: Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters for “ABCDEFU”; Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, and Theron Makiel Thomas for “About Damn Time”; Liz Rose and Taylor Swift for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”; Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles for “As It Was”; Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy for “Bad Habit”; Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin for “Easy on Me”; Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts, and Nicholas Warwar for DJ Khaled’s “God Did”; Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer for “The Heart Part 5”; and Bonnie Raitt for “Just Like That.” Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Break My Soul” is nominated alongside Bonobo’s “Rosewood,” Diplo and Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha ‘s “I’m Good (Blue),” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R ‘s “Intimidated,” and Rüfüs Du Sol’s “On My Knees.” [UPDATE: She won!]

My Love,” and ‘s “I’m Good (Blue),” featuring ‘s “Intimidated,” and Rüfüs Du Sol’s “On My Knees.” Best Dance/Electronic Album : Renaissance is nominated alongside Bonobo ‘s Fragments, Diplo ‘s Diplo, Odesza ‘s The Last Goodbye, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s Surrender. [UPDATE: She won!]

: Renaissance is nominated alongside ‘s Fragments, ‘s Diplo, ‘s The Last Goodbye, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s Surrender. Best R&B Performance : Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove” scored a nomination, along with Muni Long ‘s “Hrs & Hrs,” Jazmine Sullivan ‘s “Hurt Me So Good,” Lucky Daye’s “Over,” and “Here With Me,” by Mary J. Blige with Anderson . Paak . [Update: Muni Long won].

: Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove” scored a nomination, along with ‘s “Hrs & Hrs,” ‘s “Hurt Me So Good,” “Over,” and “Here With Me,” by with . . Best Traditional R&B Performance : Another cut from Renaissance, “Plastic Off The Sofa,” scored a Best Traditional R&B Performance nod. It’s going up against “Here With Me,” by Mary J. Blige with Anderson . Paak , “Do 4 Love” by Snoh Aalegra , “Keeps On Fallin'” by Baby Face featuring Ella Mai , and “Round Midnight” from Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan . [Update: She Won]

: Another cut from Renaissance, “Plastic Off The Sofa,” scored a Best Traditional R&B Performance nod. It’s going up against “Here With Me,” by with . , “Do 4 Love” by , “Keeps On Fallin'” by featuring , and “Round Midnight” from featuring . Best R&B Song : The songwriters behind Bey’s “Cuff It” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq – were nominated for Best R&B Song. [Updated: She Won! ]They go up against the songwriters behind Mary J. Blige ‘s “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson, and Tiara Thomas), Muni Long ‘s “Hrs & Hrs” (Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim), Jazmine Sullivan ‘s “Hurt Me So Good” (Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent) and PJ Morton , for PJ’s “Please Don’t Walk Away.”

: The songwriters behind Bey’s “Cuff It” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq – were nominated for Best R&B Song. ]They go up against the songwriters behind ‘s “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson, and Tiara Thomas), ‘s “Hrs & Hrs” (Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim), ‘s “Hurt Me So Good” (Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent) and , for PJ’s “Please Don’t Walk Away.” Best Song Written For Visual Media: Beyonce’s “Be Alive” from King Richard competes for the Best Song Written for Visual Media, going up against Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing), Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick), Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo‘s “Keep Rising” (The Woman King), and a pair of Disney tracks: “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red, and Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” [Update: “Bruno” won].

Beyonce’s 30* Grammys [Updating]

Best Traditional R&B Performance — “Plastic Off The Sofa” (2023)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording — “Break My Soul” (2023)

Best R&B Song — “Cuff It” (2023)

Best Dance/Electronic Album — Renaissance (2023)

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal — “Say My Name” (2001)

Best R&B Song — “Say My Name” (2001)

Best R&B Album, Survivor (2002)

Best Contemporary R&B Album, Crazy In Love (2004)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals — “The Closer I Get to You” with Luther Vandross (2004)

Best R&B Song — “Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z” (2004)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration — “Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z” (2004)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance — “Dangerously In Love 2” (2004)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals — “So Amazing” with Stevie Wonder (2006)

Best Contemporary R&B Album, B’Day (2007)

In 2010, Beyoncé won a total of six awards breaking the record for most wins by a female artist in one night. However, she lost Album of the Year to Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Record of the Year to Kings of Leon‘s “Use Somebody.” She did take Song of the Year.

Song of the Year — “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” (2010)

Best Contemporary R&B Album, I Am…Sasha Fierce (2010)

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance — “Halo” (2010)

Best R&B Song — “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” (2010)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance — “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” (2010)

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance — “At Last” (2010)

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance — “Love On Top” (2013)

In 2015, Kanye West rushed the stage when Beck‘s Morning Phase won Album of the Year over Beyoncé’s self-titled release. It harkened to West’s “I’mma Let You Finish” moment from the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Beck seemed okay with this stunt and beckoned West back onstage.

Best Surround Sound Album, Beyoncé (2015)

Best R&B Performance — “Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z (2015)

Best R&B Song — “Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z (2015)

Beyoncé has been up for Album of the Year at the Grammys three times: in 2010 for I Am…Sasha Fierce; in 2015, for Beyoncé, and in 2017, for Lemonade. Bey lost every time — to Taylor Swift’s Fearless, Beck‘s Morning Phase, and Adele‘s 25. When Adele accepted the Grammy for Album of the Year, she spent time in her acceptance speech praising Beyoncé’s Lemonade and said in interviews that Bey’s album should have won.

Best Urban Contemporary Album, Lemonade (2017)

Best Music Video — “Formation” (2017)

Best Urban Contemporary Album, Everything Is Love (2019)

Best Music Film, Homecoming (2020)

Best R&B Performance (“Black Parade”) (2021)

Best Rap Song — “Savage (remix)” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (2021)

Best Rap Performance — “Savage (remix)” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (2021)

Best Music Video — “Brown Skin Girl” Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter (2021)

Nominations

In the early stage of her career, Beyoncé scored her first nominations as a member of Destiny’s Child.

2000

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal (“Bills, Bills Bills”)

Best R&B Song (“Bills, Bills, Bills”)

2001

Record of the Year (“Say My Name”)

Song of the Year (“Say My Name”)

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal (“Say My Name”)

Best R&B Song (“Say My Name”)

Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media (“Independent Woman Part 1”)

2002

Best R&B Album (Survivor)

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal (“Survivor”)

2004

Beyoncé started to break out on her own, and success soon followed.

Record of the Year (“Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z”)

Best Contemporary R&B Album (Crazy In Love)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“The Closer I Get to You” (with Luther Vandross))

Best R&B Song (“Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z”)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z”)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“Dangerously In Love 2”)

2005

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“Lose My Breath,” Desinty’s Child)

2006

Best Contemporary R&B Song(“Cater 2 U”)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“Cater 2 U”)

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (“So Amazing” with Stevie Wonder)

2007

Best R&B Song (“Déjà Vu” featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Déjà Vu” featuring Jay-Z)

Best Contemporary R&B Album (B’Day)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“Ring The Alarm”)

2008

Records of the Year (“Irreplaceable”)

Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals (“Beautiful Liar” with Shakira)

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media (Dreamgirls: Music from the Motion Picture)

2009

Best Female R&B Performance (“Me, Myself and I (live version)”)

2010

Album of the Year (I am…Sasha Fierce)

Song of the Year (“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”)

Record of the Year (“Halo”)

Best Contemporary R&B Album (I Am…Sasha Fierce)

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Halo”)

Best R&B Song (“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”)

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance (“Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”)

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (“At Last”)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Ego” (remix) featuring Kanye West)

Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media (“Once In A Lifetime”)

2011

Album Of The Year (The Fame Monster as a featured performer)

Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals (“Telephone” Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé)

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Halo (Live Version)”)

2012

Best Long Form Music Video (I Am… World Tour)

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Party” with André 3000)

2013

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (“Love On Top”)

2014

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Part II (On The Run)” Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé)

2015

Album of the Year (Beyoncé)

Best Surround Sound Album (Beyoncé)

Best Urban Contemporary Album (Beyoncé)

Best Music Film (Beyoncé & Jay-Z: On The Run Tour)

Best R&B Performance (“Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z)

Best R&B Song (“Drunk In Love” featuring Jay-Z)

2017

Song of the Year (“Formation”)

Record of the Year (“Formation”)

Album of the Year (Lemonade)

Best Music Video (“Formation”)

Best Urban Contemporary Album (Lemonade)

Best Music Film (Lemonade)

Best Rock Performance (“Don’t Hurt Yourself” featuring Jack White”)

Best Pop Solo Performance (“Hold Up”)

Best Rap/Sun Performance (“Freedom” featuring Kendrick Lamar)

2018

Best Rap/Sun Performance (“Family Feud” Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé)

2019

Best Music Video (“Apes***” with Jay-Z)

Best R&B Performance (“Summer”)

Best Urban Contemporary Album (Everything Is Love)

2020

Best Pop Vocal Album (The Lion King: The Gift)

Best Pop Solo Performance (“Spirit” from The Lion King)

Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Spirit” from The Lion King)

Best Music Film (Homecoming)

2021

Song Of The Year (“Black Parade”)

Best R&B Performance (“Black Parade”)

Best R&B Song (“Black Parade”)

Record Of The Year (“Black Parade”)

Record Of The Year (“Savage (remix)” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Song (“Savage (remix)” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Performance (“Savage (remix)” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl” Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid featuring Blue Ivy Carter)

Best Music Film (Black Is King)

2023

Album of the Year (Renaissance)

Record of the Year (“Break My Soul”)

Song of the Year (“Break My Soul”)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”)

Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance)

Best R&B Performance (“Virgo’s Groove”)

Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off The Sofa”)

Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”)

Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Be Alive” from King Richard)

Will She Perform At The 2023 Grammy Awards?

Right now, Beyoncé isn’t listed as one of the performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In January, she performed in Dubai, marking her first performance since 2018’s Coachella. Bey was reportedly paid $24 million for this performance at the Atlantis The Royal, a $1.4 billion luxury hotel and residential project, per CNBC. The Grammys might not be able to meet that price tag, but Beyoncé has done surprise performances before.

What’s Next For Beyoncé?

She’s going on the Renaissance World Tour. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in July.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Adele’s 21 as the album that beat Lemonade.