Beyonce Stuns In Yellow Gown For 1st Concert In 4 Years As She Celebrates Dubai Atlantis Opening

Queen Bey is back! The Beyhive was a buzzin’ on Saturday, January 21 as word quickly spread that Beyonce performed a private concert in Dubai, which would make it her first one in four years! The iconic pop star belted out a few of her favorite tunes for the grand opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage since she last wowed the crowds during 2018’s Coachella, per TMZ.

#Beyoncé in Dubai right now. can’t believe she’s right in front of me she sounds beautiful 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Elh1g9WGum — val (@keepmeemployed) January 21, 2023

In clips secretly captured at the event, Beyonce can be seen performing “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, her iconic ballad “Halo” and the smooth groove “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 self-titled album, and the more recent anthem, “Freedom,” from her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade.

It appeared the Beyhive wasn’t ready for their Queen to open with Etta James’ “At Last,” however, as the crowd went crazy for the performance, per the videos. The Grammy and Oscar winner looked every inch the superstar as she rocked a stunning yellow gown featuring a gorgeous, feathered cape. She closed out the show in a red lingerie number while hitting the high notes on a floating stage.

Sooo there weren’t supposed to be videos taken at the #Beyonce show at #Atlantistheroyal in Dubai but someoneeee posted to their story 😬😬 #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/wI1Ns5R5XY — I Calls It Likes I Sees It (@tv_aficionado) January 21, 2023

Of course, the concert only added to the rumors of a world tour, which first began spreading after the massively successful release of her album Renaissance. Page Six reported in December that an “official announcement was expected in the coming weeks” with a kickoff for the Renaissance tour to be sometime in the beginning of 2023. This will be her first solo tour since she her Formation tour in support of her album, Lemonade, in 2016.

The Dubai concert follows the news that Beyonce’s reported collaboration with Britney Spears fell through. A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife that the deal would not be possible “due to a scheduling conflict.” Stans of the pop princesses will just have to wait and see if their dream duet will still come true!