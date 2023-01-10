Britney Spears & Beyonce: The Real Reason Why Their Music Video Collab Fell Through

A Beyonce, 41, and Britney Spears, 41, collab was upon us until it wasn’t! The “CUFF IT” hitmaker and pop legend were both set to star in a music video together, per Page Six, however, the music collaboration fell through on Jan. 10. A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife that the deal would not be possible “due to a scheduling conflict.” It is unclear what song Queen B was asking the blonde beauty to star in a music video for, however, the source did confirm it was, indeed, supposed to happen.

Although the Britney Army and the Bey Hive may have to wait for this iconic collaboration, it wouldn’t be the first time that the two music legends worked together! Nearly 20 years ago, Beyonce and Britney sang together alongside Pink, 43, for a Pepsi commercial. The trio performed Queen’s hit anthem “We Will Rock You” and sipped sodas together during the video. At the time, all three of the beauties were among some of the most popular singers in music – and some might argue that remains true to this day.

Britney may not be dancing alongside the Grammy winner this time, but she did collaborate with another pop music legend last year! The mom-of-two released her first track following her conservatorship on Aug. 25, 2022. The singer who joined Britney for her iconic comeback was none other than Elton John, 75, himself! Their track “Hold Me Closer” instantly became the hit of the summer and has continued to be a chart-topper into 2023.

The news of the collab falling through comes just one day after Britney took to Instagram to clear the air on a photo Paris Hilton, 41, posted on Jan. 7. “Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!,” she wrote via the clip’s caption. Paris shared a carousel of snapshots on Saturday to wish their friend, Cade Hudson, 35, a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday @CadeHudson22! Sending you so much love on your special day!”, the famous DJ wrote via the caption. Many of Brit’s fans accused The Simple Life alum of photoshopping the songstress into the photos, however, a source confirmed to HL that the snaps were just “old.”

Paris and Britney’s adorable snapshot snafu also comes nearly two weeks after Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, 28, told TMZ that he does not “control” her. “I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” the star’s husband of six months told the reporter at the time. “In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they’re coming from, they’re just being protective… if anything they’re being good fans,” Sam added in regards to the Britney Army being worried about her. The actor and Brit got married on June 9, 2022, after dating for five years.