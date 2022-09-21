Akon Says He Wants To Collaborate With Britney Spears Amid Her ‘Needed’ Comeback

Akon sent shockwaves through the music industry when he dropped his recent track “I Need You,” which included Britney Spears‘ iconic vocals. As fans know, the 40-year-old pop princess is currently at the pinnacle of a massive comeback that started with the release “Hold Me Closer” — a collaboration with Eton John that’s been at the top of iTunes charts since its release on Aug. 26. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Akon, 49, said that he, too, would “love” to collaborate with Britney — and sounded off on the type of track he’d want them to do.

After featuring Britney’s vocals on several recent tracks, HollywoodLife asked Akon — who is currently working on a new album “Akonic” — his thoughts about doing his own duet with Britney, what he thought about her career, as well as on her personal struggles. “I would love to collaborate with Britney on an Afrobeats track,” Akon told us. “I like her music. She is an amazing performer and I really like that about her too.”

“Anything is possible and I think that Britney’s comeback is very well-needed,” added Akon, who just dropped “Konvict Kultur Presents Teemanay,” which is a 4-track EP with recording artist Teemanay. Akon told us that he was aware of Britney’s recent struggles that centered around the 13-year conservatorship that she was placed into by her father Jamie Spears, 70. Being a successful recording artist for over 20 years himself, Akon also offered some advice that he has for the “Toxic” singer.

“My advice to her would be to stick with it and never give up,” Akon told us. He also believes that Britney’s hardships are making her stronger and said, “Everything that she’s going through is just preparing her for a better tomorrow.” Prior to “Hold Me Closer,” Britney has not released a new song, or album, since 2016. So, what type of sound would Akon like to hear for her first album in over 6 years? “I think it should sound sincere and represent her recent struggles. I think her story is more than worth listening to,” Akon told us.