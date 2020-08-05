Britney Spears Reveals Struggle With Acne While Filming ‘Crossroads’: ‘I Was So Nervous To Be On Camera’

Britney Spears got candid about an issue that millions of us deal with on a daily basis in a revealing new social media post.

Britney Spears, 38, has been an open book lately when it comes to talking about aspects of her personal life that have affected her ever since she was a little girl. The “Hold It Against Me” singer kept that tradition going in her latest Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 4, where she chatted about her skin issues as it related to her film debut in 2002’s Crossroads. “When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie,” she wrote next to a stunning pic of her modeling a midriff-baring top. “I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!!”

“It cleared up quickly after but you have to be careful because prescribed products are very strong!!!!,” the mother-of-two continued. “It’s gone … now I stay outside a lot and I give the sun credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow !!!!! It was so hot yesterday but look what I found …. my mini rose garden hidden in the back !!!! I put them in my hair and I thought they were exquisite.”

Britney entered into the film world only four years after her music career began. Crossroads costarred Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning and Kim Cattrall, the latter of which was at the peak of success due to her beloved role of Samantha Jones on the wildly popular HBO series Sex and the City.

The pop culture icon has been lighting up social media during quarantine with a lot of interesting posts that often include her posing for the camera in a variety of sexy ensembles and having fun with her hunky longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

She pranked him in a cute video posted late last month that was both adorable and sexy to look at. Britney crept up on him while he was napping at the beach (shirtless, of course) where she rubbed his lips with a cold bottle of water which made him giggle with delight.