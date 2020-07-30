Britney Spears Fan Photoshops Sam Asghari’s Face Onto Her Body & Recreates Her Most Iconic Videos

One of Britney Spears fans wanted to see what her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari looked like if he was the star of her most famous music videos. Thanks to the reface app, the result is priceless.

Britney Spears has made some of the most iconic music videos of all time. But it turns out that her boyfriend Sam Asghari‘s face in her place actually looks kind of hot while rocking Brit’s hair, costumes and more. The hunky 26-year-old shared an Instagram video on July 30 where a fan had used the Reface app to put Sam’s gorgeous brown eyes, chiseled face and beard scruff in place of his girlfriend’s in video clips from “…Baby One More Time,” “Oops! I Did It Again, “Toxic” and more.

The vid that Sam shared first showed him in Brit’s tight blue stewardess costume from the intro scenes of 2003’s “Toxic” music video. While it’s still her blonde hair, incredible body and perfectly red manicured hands running down the side of her outfit, Sam’s handsome face is perfectly inserted over hers instead. His face was seen attached to Britney’s famous body in her sheer nude crystal catsuit in another iconic scene from the same video.

“Samney Spears. the internet is wild…… #whodidthis,” the handsome personal trainer joked in the caption, wondering who had taken the time to do the video mashup of Sam being refaced over his lady love. The same video appeared on Britney’s Instagram stories with a tag for Sam around the exact same time he posted it to his Instagram account. So Brit is aware of it, but hasn’t made any comments about the creativity behind it.

Fans absolutely loved it, with many leaving the same laughing so hard it is crying face emojis that Sam included in his caption. User @sosa_dances wrote, “Lmaoooo!!! You look hot though,” which he actually does! @bunhead29 commented, “Lol! That is AWESOME.” Others gushed over how happy they are that Britney has Sam for a boyfriend. User @ponchogarr wrote, “Hahahaha i’m dead. #BestBoyfriendEver” while @giovanycunha21 left, “KKKKKK the best boyfriend” in the comments.

While Sam showed what a fun time he’s having with Britney’s fans, she showed off their playful one on one time alone at her home earlier in the week. The 38-year-old pop princess shared a July 28 Instagram video where she pranked Sam as he was laying shirtless next to her pool, soaking up the sun while his eyes were covered with a cloth. Brit rubbed a cold water bottle over his lips as Sam as he let out an exasperated “stop.” She captioned the video, “The key to a happy relationship is to be annoying as hell,” which Sam loved, leaving laughing emojis in the comments.