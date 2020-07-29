Britney Spears Takes A Sexy Bubble Bath After Pranking BF Sam Asghari In New Videos

Britney Spears kept her fans were entertained with two prankster Instagram video posts on July 28. She played annoying girlfriend by teasing BF Sam Asghari with a water bottle, then bathed herself with a soapy rosebud.

It was yet another eventful day on Instagram for Britney Spears, as she seemed to be in a really playful mood. On July 28, she pranked her super hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, by rubbing his lips with a cold bottle of water while he had his eyes hidden under a t-shirt while tanning. Then the 38-year-old then shared a video of her taking a bubble bath, and tried to fool fans that she was washing herself with a pink rosebud, when in fact it turned out to be highly decorative soap.

Britney didn’t show her full face in either video, which worried some fans. Instead she showed an extreme close up of her upper nose and the edge of her sunglasses in the first vid as she explained, “Ok so my boyfriend has no idea I’m filming him right now.” The hottie personal trainer could then be seen shirtless while laying by her pool, as the noise of the water was heard trickling.

Her pink manicured hand then came into view holding a water bottle, which she rubbed across his lips. Since he couldn’t see what was going on as he had his eyes and upper face covered by his crumpled up shirt, he just seemed mildly annoyed. Sam told her “stop,” as Brit was heard giggling uncontrollably.

The “Toxic” singer captioned the video, “The key to a happy relationship is to be annoying as hell!!!!” and fortunately Sam found her adorable. He left a series of laughing so hard they were crying emojis in the comments. Fans went wild for the sweet interaction between the lovebirds, as the video had over 1.2 million likes in just two hours after Brit posted it to the ‘gram.

Her next video came fast on the heels of the one featuring her lazy day by the pool with her boyfriend. Britney took a vid of herself in the bathtub, with bubbles slightly covering her thighs. The vantage point looked down at what appeared to be a pink rosebud, as Brit narrated, “See the pink rose? See how beautiful it is? Watch.”

The singer then dunked it in the water and smushed it around in her hand. “It’s just soap. It’s all it is. It’s just soap. It’s not really a flower at all. Fooled ya!” she explained, while she continued to watch the soap disintegrate in her hand and in the water. The video was another hit, racking up over 800K likes in two hours.

Britney captioned the playful video, “It’s just soap” along with a rosebud emoji. While she didn’t show her face in either video, she gave fans plenty to look at when it came to her visage and the rest of her body the day before. On July 27 she posted a photo wearing a skimpy bikini and showing how she went overboard putting white henna temporary tattoos all over her incredible figure. In the new bathtub video, it appears that the body art has since washed off.