Britney Spears, 38, Shows Off Her Super Bendy Beach Yoga Skills While Wearing Protective Gear

Britney Spears brought her yoga skills to the beach for a sunny, outdoor workout. She looked incredible in a tiny bikini and stayed safe in public by exercising with a face mask on.

Two things in life that Britney Spears really loves are practicing yoga and going to the beach. While she’s able to get her stretching and breathing workouts in at home on a daily basis, the 38-year-old showed that she got to leave her Thousand Oaks, CA mansion at least once this summer to hit the sand for a little namaste time. On July 6, Brit posted an Instagram throwback video for fans of her doing a series of sped-up yoga stretches. Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook‘s flamenco tune “Cafe Mocha” played over the surfside workout. The video appeared have been taken on Brit’s June 22 trip to the beach in Malibu with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26.

Britney could be seen in the video at a distance, doing hip and thigh stretches as well as downward dog, while using a white beach towel for her yoga mat. She was wearing a bikini, as her tan skin glistened in the sun. The pop princess had her long, blonde hair pulled up in a bun atop her head, and since she was out in public, Brit was wearing a protective face mask.

The facial covering probably explained why beachgoers were seen coming and going from the ocean nearby and didn’t so much as do a double take that a music superstar was in their midst. A surfer could be seen with his board, talking to a fellow beach-goer while pointing out to the waves, as Brit continued on to doing her sun salutations just a few feet away.

Doing beach yoga gave Britney a sense of relaxation that she’d desperately been missing while being at home in quarantine. She wrote in the caption, “I am missing this!!!!! There is nothing like yoga on the beach….just the sound of the waves makes me so serene!!!!!” She advised followers, “You should try it if you are able to safely….we as people are all filled with so much anxiety…..taking a moment to breathe truly helps….just know we are all in this together!!!! Stay strong and GOD BLESS!!!!!!!”

Then Britney added on a side note that she had a sandy play session with an adorable little fellow beachgoer. “Pss I wish I had taken a picture of the social distance-style sandcastle I built with a little girl…..we had two huge white bird feathers on top of it…..her mamma was so nice to me!!!!!” Awww! A trip to the beach, yoga, and building sandcastles with a little girl sounds like the perfect day out for Brit! Even her boyfriend Sam wrote in the comments of her post, “Inspiring” with a red heart emoji.