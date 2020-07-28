Britney Spears Shows Off Completely Tattooed Body In New Pics: I’m ‘Demanding Attention’

Britney Spears really wants her fans to notice her incredible body. She showed off an all-over body henna tattoo job while wearing an itty-bitty bikini.

Britney Spears loves to flaunt her insane bikini body. But she took things up a notch to demand “attention” from her fans in a new Instagram photo showing how she got bohemian style white temporary henna tattoos on her arms, legs, chest and tummy. The 38-year-old posed against a bright yellow background so that her tanned skin with the white body art could really pop. Her black, grey and white patterned bikini was one of the tiniest she’s worn this summer, especially with the super skimpy bottom.

Brit appeared to have temporary white designs applied to her body, as opposed to the skin staining from henna dyes that derive from plants. Her upper arms and chest featured the same patterns that matched the nearly identical features on her toned thighs. She had a different array of designs across her flat tummy.

While it’s unclear if Britney applied the white henna body paint herself or if her hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, did it for her or gave her a hand, she sure enjoyed showing off her end-result. Britney gave a sultry look for the camera, while rocking her trademark heavily dark lined eyes and a red pouty lip.

Britney then shared a second slide-right photo that was a complete 180 change from her look in the first snapshot. The pop superstar donned an adorable crop top with puffy sleeves and a boho pattern against the white fabric. She wore her favorite pair of low-rise khaki short-shorts that she’s been rocking plenty of times this summer, and had her hands on her hips in a confident pose. While she had the same hair and makeup as in the first picture, Brit’s henna tattoos were missing in the second photo. So either she took the boho-chic photo prior to her body painting session, or she scrubbed them off before the snapshot.

The “Toxic” hitmaker wrote in the caption, “So I got carried away with henna!!! I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture….not sure what my hands on my hips are about!! I guess I’m demanding attention!!!!” Britney sure got it from her fans, who declared her a “henna queen” in the comments.