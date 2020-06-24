Britney Spears Poses in Low-Rise Shorts & Gorgeous Yellow Crop Top — See Pics

Britney Spears has a definite go-to summertime outfit for 2020. She’s loving her low-rise khaki shorts paired with a colorful belly baring crop top to show off her tight abs. We’ve got her newest photos.

When it comes to fashion, Britney Spears has always seemed to find a certain look that she likes and just sticks with it. These days, she’s been rocking itty-bitty low-rise khaki shorts that she’s paired with an array of different crop tops. She did it again on June 24, sharing a series of Instagram photos while wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder crop top with white polka-dots on it. It was so cute and absolutely perfect for summertime. The color just oozed sunshine and good vibes.

Britney’s shorts were so low that the flower and cross tattoos she has along her bikini line were partially visible. The shorts were a slightly lighter color tan than the tiny pair she wore during a June 17 romp in a local park near her Thousand Oaks, CA home. She ran barefoot through the grass, then went for a bike ride while breaking quarantine (though she did wear a face mask!)

Britney’s yellow top showcased her hard-earned toned tummy. She could be seen wearing the same black choker that she’s worn in Instagram photos for the past several weeks, and added a delicate white necklace that looks like it could be made of tiny puka shells from her beloved Hawaii. The 38-year-old wore a silver watch and added several rings on her fingers.

Brit once again showed off her new bangs, which she debuted to the world in a series of photos on June 15. She wore her hair in the same half-up, half-down style as in recent photo shoots wearing different crop tops. Her ever-present heavy dark liner and mascara could be seen around her brown eyes.

The “Perfume” singer was in a great mood while posting the pics, at least according to her caption. She wrote, “I shot these two weeks ago…. oh, how time flies when you’re having fun!!!!! Today I woke up and I’m so grateful for my beautiful life!!!! Ask yourself today what 3 things are you most grateful for????? PS it’s good to tag the date of your favorite pictures shot.”

Britney actually showed off a glimpse of the same photo shoot via a series of videos on June 22. She kept the same khaki low-rise shorts on throughout, and modeled the yellow crop top, followed by a white, short sleeved number and finally the blue and white checkered print crop top she wore on her park and biking outing. She wrote in the caption, “I shot this two weeks ago because I was proud and feeling good.”

Britney walked back and forth in front of the camera, showing off her ensembles to Billie Eilish‘s “you should see me in a crown,” which the singer noted was her favorite song off Billie’s Grammy winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go. Brit added the cryptic message, “PS don’t believe everything you read, hear, or see…..follow your heart….remain open to change and educate yourself.”