Britney Spears Shows Off Her Gorgeous New Bangs In Seductive Instagram Pics

Hit us baby one more time, with pics of your new bangs! That’s what Britney Spears is doing with sultry new photos in a crop top, while showcasing the hairstyle that she’s been wanting for so long.

Britney Spears is absolutely loving her new bangs. The pop princess said in mid-May that she was desperate to try the look that she hadn’t worn since the third grade. Now that she has bangs again, the “Perfume” singer is posting up a storm on Instagram. After initially sharing a June 15 photo of her newly shorn front hair while wearing a pink bikini, Brit immediately followed it up with a series of snaps posing against a white wall. She looked so pretty with her new ‘do, while wearing a white halter crop top with red polka dots.

In the photos, Brit looked up seductively at the camera with her big brown eyes, which were lined with her trademark black liner. However she didn’t go as heavy the eye liner as she usually does, and with her fresh faced pink cheeks and lip, she looked incredibly youthful. Her hairstyle was the same in all of the pictures — including the bikini snaps — as the 38-year-old wore the sides pulled back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, letting her new bangs really get showcased.

The new photos Britney posted on June 16 were from the same set as the day prior, albeit at slightly different angles. Other little differences included not wearing the flowing long blonde locks from the back of her head pulled over her left shoulder. Other than that, she rocked the same black chocker necklace and crop top. Brit’s fans know by now that if she really likes a set of photos of herself, she’ll post them multiple times…but with slight differences in poses or filters.

Some fans praised Britney’s new look as making her appear so young. @625andy lovingly joked, “Congrats on your 15th birthday. You look flawless QUEEN,” while @fitwithpop told Brit she is the “Queen of looking 16.” Several fans mentioned how they were getting major “….Baby One More Time” music video vibes, as she had slight bangs when she first exploded onto the pop music scene in 1998 at the age of 16.

It turns out, looking young is exactly what Britney wanted by getting bangs. In a May 18 Instagram post, she shared a photo where she pulled down a few wisps of hair over her forehead and wrote, “I know I need bangs!!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?!?!” Britney looks gorgeous no matter what, but a fresh hairstyle is always something fun.