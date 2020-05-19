Britney Spears Says She Used To Feel Like An ‘Ugly Duckling’ Because Of Her ‘Bad Teeth’

Even though Britney Spears is so stunning, she still had insecurities growing up. The singer says having ‘bad teeth’ and feeling the need to hide her forehead with bangs made her feel ‘ugly.’

Between Star Search, Disney’sThe Mickey Mouse Club and exploding onto the pop scene at the age of 16 with 1998’s “Baby One More Time,” fans watched Britney Spears grow from an adorable little girl into stunning teenager. But the pop princess now says that she didn’t feel so pretty during her younger years. She admitted in a May 18 Instagram post that she was super insecure about not being able to pull off wearing her hair without bangs, and said her teeth made her feel like an “ugly duckling.” Brit even claimed a modeling agency said she “wasn’t pretty enough” to work for them during her grade-school years.

The 38-year-old posted an Instagram selfie with her blonde hair pulled up in a high ponytail, as fine wisps of hair floated down over her forehead. “ I know I need bangs!!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?!?!” the mother of two lamented in the caption. Brit looked so incredibly beautiful in the photo, even though she felt the need to change up her hairstyle to look more youthful.

The Louisiana native explained, “I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday….it was such a big deal to expose my forehead….only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing.”

“I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead!!!!’ I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous!!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool….and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since!!!!” Britney confessed. She must have had a really good childhood dentist because ever since Britney became world-famous as a teen, her pearly white smile has been movie-star quality.

Britney has been known for her trademark long blonde locks that she’s twirled and flipped to perfection while doing high energy dance routines for the past two decades. But she was still feeling anxious about her looks in her IG post. Brit concluded, “People choose different ways to protect themselves….when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected…almost like I’m in 3rd grade again!!!” Fortunately her fans were there to assure the singing superstar that she’s a knockout no matter how she wears her hair.

User @chasesevenmusic wrote in the comments, “Britney you don’t need to worry about looking young, you’re perfect,” while @lifeisbeautiffle told her, “GORGEOUS WITH AND WITHOUT BANGS.” @thehopefulnerd gushed, “You’re beautiful naturally. Embrace it.” Fan @hiags asked her, “You know you are Britney Spears right?” pointing out that she’s been one of music’s hottest sex symbols for so many years. User @stefloveshp agreed, adding, “Girl you’re stunning, the prettiest woman alive, like hello? You’re BRITNEY SPEARS!” Hopefully Brit’s fans were able to reassure her that she’s beautiful no matter how she wears her hair.