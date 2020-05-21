Britney Spears, 38, Puts Her Toned Abs On Display In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes Leaving BF Sam Impressed 

Britney Spears continues to flaunt her abs on Instagram, and we’re not complaining! She showed off her fit physique in a crop top and tiny white shorts in a new photo on May 20. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari’s comment explains why their romance is too cute!

Britney Spears is happy and extremely fit in a new photo she shared to Instagram on Wednesday night. The “Piece Of Me” singer, 38, smiled in the outdoor snap that showed her outfit of the day — a blue and white crop top with layered shoulders and low-rise white shorts. Britney, who rocked two choker necklaces, wore her long blonde hair back in a ponytail in the ab-baring snap.

“Today I choose happiness!!!!” she captioned her post, adding a sun, wink-face and pink flower emojis. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari joked in the comments about his sweet tooth, writing, “That’s the look I get when I eat all the chocolate chip cookies.” If you ask us, whether Britney’s been eating cookies or not, she looks incredible.

The Grammy-winner continues to share photos of her fit physique in various crop tops and bikinis while quarantined at home in LA. Britney gave fans a glimpse inside her partner workouts with Sam in on Instagram, May 11. The couple performed multiple high intensity moves in a condensed video, which included, a Bosu Ball ab circuit, jumping jacks, pushups, plank shoulder taps, and weighted arm raises. At one point during the workout, Britney threw some punches with a pair of boxing gloves on.

(Photo credit: Britney Spears/Instagram)

“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home,” Britney captioned the video, in which she donned a red sports bra and black shorts in. “Couples that workout together stay together,” she added, with a wink-face emoji. Talk about relationship goals!