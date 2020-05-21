See Pic
Hollywood Life

Britney Spears, 38, Puts Her Toned Abs On Display In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes Leaving BF Sam Impressed 

Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari
REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top. Pictured: Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Emily Ratajkowski wears a black mask with a green hoodie as she grabs a few groceries at Gelson's Market with a friend while her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard waits in the car after walking the dog. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lili Reinhart goes house hunting again today before stopping by a storage unit to pick up some clothes. Pictured: Lili Reinhart BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA -Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams return home from the dog park with their large dogs during the COVID-19 safer at home order. Pictured: Sarah Hyland BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
News Editor

Britney Spears continues to flaunt her abs on Instagram, and we’re not complaining! She showed off her fit physique in a crop top and tiny white shorts in a new photo on May 20. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari’s comment explains why their romance is too cute!

Britney Spears is happy and extremely fit in a new photo she shared to Instagram on Wednesday night. The “Piece Of Me” singer, 38, smiled in the outdoor snap that showed her outfit of the day — a blue and white crop top with layered shoulders and low-rise white shorts. Britney, who rocked two choker necklaces, wore her long blonde hair back in a ponytail in the ab-baring snap.

“Today I choose happiness!!!!” she captioned her post, adding a sun, wink-face and pink flower emojis. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari joked in the comments about his sweet tooth, writing, “That’s the look I get when I eat all the chocolate chip cookies.” If you ask us, whether Britney’s been eating cookies or not, she looks incredible. 
The Grammy-winner continues to share photos of her fit physique in various crop tops and bikinis while quarantined at home in LA. Britney gave fans a glimpse inside her partner workouts with Sam in on Instagram, May 11. The couple performed multiple high intensity moves in a condensed video, which included, a Bosu Ball ab circuit, jumping jacks, pushups, plank shoulder taps, and weighted arm raises. At one point during the workout, Britney threw some punches with a pair of boxing gloves on.
(Photo credit: Britney Spears/Instagram) 
“Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with!!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home,” Britney captioned the video, in which she donned a red sports bra and black shorts in. “Couples that workout together stay together,” she added, with a wink-face emoji. Talk about relationship goals!