Britney Spears Shares Makeup-Free Selfie & Admits She Likes How She Looks Going ‘Natural’: See Pic

Britney Spears learned that after so many years of getting dolled-up that ‘no makeup is the way to go!’ She shared a gorgeous, vibrant selfie to Instagram, featuring herself with barely a drop of makeup!

Britney Spears is wholly embracing her natural looks! The gorgeous “Circus” singer, 38, took to Instagram on July 20 and showed off her makeup-free face with a selfie. Posing beneath the shadow of a tree, Britney gave the camera an innocent gaze as her wispy bangs and gorgeous blonde hair framed her face perfectly!

Even better, Britney decided to go au naturale with her makeup — meaning that she barely touched up her eyes and just simply let the rest of her skin breathe. “Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go,” Britney began the caption to her post.

The stunning mother-of-two did, however, concede that “a little makeup is fun” now and then. But the “Break The Ice” songstress confessed that after years of “spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless…I think a natural look is the way to go…it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better.” Although Britney wasn’t wearing any blush, powder, or concealer, she did let her fans know that she was fully aware of some touchups. “I know I’m wearing mascara in this,” she affirmed for fans.

Ever since Britney came onto the scene when she was just a child in the Mickey Mouse Club, she’s been all too familiar with the work, time, and patience that it takes to make a star look camera-ready. But Britney has always proven that she is truly a natural beauty. Along with her impressive dance moves and workout ethic, the starlet has a dazzling smile and wonderful poise that her fans couldn’t adore more!

These days, Britney is spending quite a lot of time at home, strengthening the bond with her fans and showing off her exercise routines to inspire others. Only a few days ago, Britney also revealed that she is “praying” before her upcoming conservatorship hearing. Fortunately, the pop princess has so much support from her fans, family and her devoted boyfriend, Sam Asghari and we cannot wait to see what the rest of 2020 holds for her!