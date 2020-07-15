Britney Spears Gushes Over Rihanna While Dancing In Crop Top & Short Shorts In Funky New Video

Britney Spears showed love to a few artists whose music she’s been listening to while in quarantine. The singer shared a clip of herself dancing to Rihanna’s ‘Never Ending’ on July 14, and admitted that RiRi’s music makes her ‘FEEL.’

Britney Spears doesn’t need a stage or even screaming fans to put on a show. The pop icon, 38, continues to share videos of herself dancing barefoot at home to popular artists, including Rihanna and Billie Eilish. Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday night to debut her freestyle routine to RiRi’s hit song “Never Ending” off her 2016 album, ANTI. She also praised the Grammy-winner’s musical talents in her caption.

“Rihanna …… your music makes me FEEL like I’ve never felt before!!!!” Britney wrote alongside the video, noting that Rihanna’s “Never Ending” is “my favorite song off of the ‘ANTI ‘ album” She added, “I feel like I’m flying with this song …… thank you!!!”

In the new clip, Britney’s wearing a pair of tiny, pink shorts with black polkadots — folded down, of course. She’s captured dancing in a white crop top with a neon green sports bra underneath. Brittney had her blonde locks styled in a messy ponytail and she wore a white necklace.

In a separate video shared that same day, Britney filmed herself dancing to Billie Eilish‘s “Bury a Friend.” She wore the same outfit as seen in her Rihanna video, and hit every note with her tight, intricate moves.

“Need I say more ….. Billie!!!!! I know ….. I should makeup on and brush my hair but I just wanna dance!!!!!” Brittany wrote in the caption, tagging Billie in the post. ⁣

Ironically, Billie’s brother and musical partner, Finneas, 22, re-posted one of Britney’s epic dance videos earlier this month. In his post, he asked Britney if she’d be interested in grabbing coffee with him. Though, the pop star is happily in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. But, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a musical collaboration!