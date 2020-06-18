Paulina Porizkova may have ‘inadvertently dressed’ like Britney Spears from her iconic ‘…Baby One More Time’ music video, but she looked amazing in her white crop top and double hair knots!

We can only imagine that Paulina Porizkova was jamming out to Britney Spears‘ hit track “…Baby One More Time” when she chose her outfit to just do the dishes on June 17! In the photo, which the 55-year-old model shared to her Instagram account, Paulina looked absolutely ageless in a pair of blue cropped pants, a white crop top that showed off her strong core with a grey sweater over top, and her hair donned in two knots. Paulina struck a fierce pose, as if she was playing an extra in Britney’s iconic music video.

Proving the comparison, Paulina added an image from the music video to the top right corner of her photo. “It seems I inadvertently dressed like the 15 year old Brittney did twenty years ago — to do the dishes,” Paulina began the caption to her post. She also thanked her pal, Nicolaia Rips, for “alerting me to this sad fact and taking the photo!” Showing off her good sense of humor, Paulina also added a few hashtags to the image, including “where is Vogue already!”

While Paulina’s cosplay of Britney might not appear in the next issue of Vogue, the stunning model has already made her mark in a fair share of magazines and photo shoots. Most notably, Paulina is one of the few models in the world to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition! In fact, the model appeared on the cover two years in a row in 1984 and 1985.

As Paulina has gotten older and grown more mature, she has reflected on how truly lucky she is to be doing what she loves and living a fulfilling, fun life. She mused on that very idea when she celebrated her landmark 55th birthday on April 9, posing in a gold bikini and showing off her incredibly fit figure on Instagram. “I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it,” she shared in her caption.

“So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I’m a good 55 year old!’ I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all.” We couldn’t agree more!