Model Paulina Porizkova, 54, Goes Makeup-Free & Insists ‘Don’t Change Yourself To Fit In The Box’

Paulina Porizkova posted a new pic to Instagram with ‘no makeup, no filters, just the real true me’ and encouraged her fans to embrace their unique selves and celebrate it every day!

Legendary supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 54, wants everyone in the new year to be unapologetically themselves! The beauty took to Instagram on Jan. 2 and posted a makeup-free selfie that left fans praising her message. “Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen,” the former Sports Illustrated model began the caption to her post. Paulina also made an incendiary take down on how “we want aspirational,” and that a number of people don’t want to see “‘real’ people on social media.” With her platform, Paulina made the choice to take a stand against those unreachable ideals, and share with her followers her own perspective on embracing natural beauty.

“So, this is what I really look like,” she went on in her lengthy caption. “Not a great photo, early in the morning, no make up no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think – ew. I look so old.” Paulina also went on to observe that “Grief is certainly no beauty maker,” following the death of her ex-husband, Ric Ocasek in September 2019, the model did struggle and it did take a toll on her physically as well as emotionally. Paulina mused on her own bodily transformation, noting her “eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring.” And the model is definitely considering it!

Paulina went on to explain that having seen so “many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.” But that wasn’t all. With this new perspective on her own beauty and acceptance of simply getting older and her body changing as it does through life, Paulina is taking on 2020 resolutely to encourage everyone to do the same. She even gave a shoutout to singer Pink, saying the “What About Us” songstress once said to “her little daughter, about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for. Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the f***ing box.” Naturally, with this new revelation, Paulina was ready to pass that same message on to her followers.

She concluded her caption by inciting her followers to “blow up the f***ing box, ladies!” But even Paulina admitted that despite her “crusade” she still feels “vain and insecure,” and could fall back into habits to “fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box.” Her selfie, however, is the first step to continuing that crusade and we really hope she sticks with it in the new year!