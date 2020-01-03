Model Paulina Porizkova, 54, Goes Makeup-Free & Insists ‘Don’t Change Yourself To Fit In The Box’
Paulina Porizkova posted a new pic to Instagram with ‘no makeup, no filters, just the real true me’ and encouraged her fans to embrace their unique selves and celebrate it every day!
Legendary supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 54, wants everyone in the new year to be unapologetically themselves! The beauty took to Instagram on Jan. 2 and posted a makeup-free selfie that left fans praising her message. “Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen,” the former Sports Illustrated model began the caption to her post. Paulina also made an incendiary take down on how “we want aspirational,” and that a number of people don’t want to see “‘real’ people on social media.” With her platform, Paulina made the choice to take a stand against those unreachable ideals, and share with her followers her own perspective on embracing natural beauty.
“So, this is what I really look like,” she went on in her lengthy caption. “Not a great photo, early in the morning, no make up no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think – ew. I look so old.” Paulina also went on to observe that “Grief is certainly no beauty maker,” following the death of her ex-husband, Ric Ocasek in September 2019, the model did struggle and it did take a toll on her physically as well as emotionally. Paulina mused on her own bodily transformation, noting her “eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring.” And the model is definitely considering it!
Paulina went on to explain that having seen so “many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.” But that wasn’t all. With this new perspective on her own beauty and acceptance of simply getting older and her body changing as it does through life, Paulina is taking on 2020 resolutely to encourage everyone to do the same. She even gave a shoutout to singer Pink, saying the “What About Us” songstress once said to “her little daughter, about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for. Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the f***ing box.” Naturally, with this new revelation, Paulina was ready to pass that same message on to her followers.
View this post on Instagram
Today narcissism is king and constant self-improvement is queen. Who wants to see “real” people on social media? No, we want aspirational. We want tips and secrets and shortcuts to how best present ourselves in the most glowing light. We want people to envy us, to copy us, to buy what we sell them, whether it’s our words, our brands, torture or magic. In this crowded forrest of aspirations, I look for the little meadows of peace. To me, those are the truthful ones, the ones that don’t always look amazing, and don’t always feel amazing, and aren’t just so fucking thrilled to be their awesome selves. So, this is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no make up no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think – ew. I look so old. Grief is certainly no beauty maker. My eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring. Now, how can I help to make all this -what we consider flaws – to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated? I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident. @themiddleagedgoddess @annikavonholdt There was a quote by @pink to her little daughter, about how it was not for them to fix themselves to fit the standards of beauty, but rather to help other people discover their beauty. Now, that is something to strive for. Not change yourself to fit in the box, but to blow up the fucking box. I’d like to end this post with a rousing “ let’s blow up the fucking box, ladies”, but although I really want to, and will try my best, the truth is that I am a mid-fifties woman, I’m vain and insecure, and next week I could decide to have surgical help to fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box instead of crusading to blow it up. #selfie #truth #beauty #sexyhasnoagelimit#blowupthefuckingbox
A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on
She concluded her caption by inciting her followers to “blow up the f***ing box, ladies!” But even Paulina admitted that despite her “crusade” she still feels “vain and insecure,” and could fall back into habits to “fit the comfortable and warm and familiar box.” Her selfie, however, is the first step to continuing that crusade and we really hope she sticks with it in the new year!