Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Bikini Pic: ‘I’m A Good 55-Year-Old’

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova looks half her age in a barely-there gold bikini as she celebrates her 55th birthday.

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has revealed she hasn’t always liked the way she looks, as she celebrates her 55th birthday. The blonde bombshell took to Instagram on April 9 to share a sultry snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny gold bikini while on vacation in Costa Rica last month, before going into coronavirus lockdown. “TBT. Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica,”she captioned the pic. “Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I’m a good 55 year old!’ I will feel pretty today. And endlessly grateful for all the gifts life has bestowed on me thus far. They’ve been many. Quarantine is a great time to sift through them all.”

The Sports Illustrated model looked absolutely flawless in the snapshot, which showed her posing on a deck in the jungle with the ocean in the background, wearing nothing but the stringy sequin bikini. Her famous friends were quick to comment on the stunning photo. “You’re more than “good “—you are amazing! Inside and out,” fellow model Cindy Crawford wrote. “Happy Birthday! you’re “pretty” awesome in every way —keep shining that beautiful light that radiates around you. Love u,” her model pal Gena Lee Nolin commented.

For the past three weeks, Paulina has been quarantined at her home in the country with her sons Jonathan and Oliver, her dog Ludwig, and her cat Oskar. It comes just six months after the passing of her late husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. In February, the supermodel revealed she felt “betrayed” after getting cut out of his will. The rocker died at age 75 on Sept. 15, 2019, with his death ruled to be from heart disease and emphysema. Paulina found out the day after he died that Ric left her nothing in his will, despite being married for nearly thirty years.

The pair wed in 1989, after meeting on the set of a music video, and announced their separation in 2018. However, they never divorced and were still married at the time of his passing. Paulina is speaking out about the heartbreak in her first TV interview with CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason. “It made the grieving process really, really tricky,” Paulina said in the interview that will air on the network’s Sunday Morning on March 1. “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him, and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.” She also revealed that when she brought him his morning coffee and touched his cheek, realizing he had passed in his sleep, was “the worst moment of my life.”