Britney Spears’ Hottest Instagram Photos Of Summer 2020: Bikinis & More

If you’re not following Britney Spears on Instagram — you’re missing out! She’s been heating things up on the social media site all summer long.

Britney Spears is definitely one of our summer 2020 Instagram Queens. The singer has been delivering a ton of content to her page over the last several weeks, and her fans are living for it! Even though Brit often posts pictures and videos in the same outfit, she’s still given us a variety of different looks throughout the summer — from bikinis, to daisy dukes and more. Whether she’s dancing it out or just posing for a selfie, Brit always brings it on the ‘Gram.

On July 27, Britney wore a bikini and covered her body in Henna tattoos. She posed with a pouty expression on her face as she leaned to the side in her two-piece to put her full figure on display. Of course, in addition to the sexy pics, Brit also loves to post goofy captions with lots of emojis, too. “So I got carried away with henna!!!!!” she wrote. “I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the secon picture…..not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I’m demanding attention.”

One of Britney’s go-to looks on Instagram is a crop top and short shorts. On July 13, she shared a photo of herself wearing the teeniest shorts along with a white, floral top which had ties in the center. The top only came up to the middle of her stomach, so her abs were fully on display. Britney loves doing yoga and dancing to keep her body in tip-top shape, so we don’t blame her for wanting to show off the results!

On July 2, Britney looked WAY too cute while wearing a pair of white short shorts and an off-the-shoulder yellow top. She posted a video of herself wearing the ensemble while twirling around in a circle and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement all different colors,” Brit wrote. “I was so excited I threw on my favorite yellow shirt and just had to SHARE!!!!”

Another one of Britney’s sexy looks featured her wearing a white crop top that pushed up her chest, along with another pair of short shorts. She completed the look with a black choker and her hair long and straight, with bangs covering her forehead. She shared an inspiring message with her fans in addition to the photo. “How are you all doing???” she wrote. “No matter what I hope you can find some positivity in your day today. Sending love and God Bless!!”

Britney also loves showing off her dance moves for her fans. In a video posted on July 14, she wore pink shorts and a white crop top while busting a move to some Rihanna music. Brit isn’t shy about praising artists who she loves on her page, and RiRi is one of them. “Your music makes me FEEL like I’ve never felt before,” she wrote. “”Never Ending” is my favorite song off of the ANTI album. I feel like I’m flying with this song.”

Back in June, a few more bikini photos popped up on Brit’s page. She shared images of herself outside in a pink bikini with black animal print lining. Although she was trying to show off her new bangs in the photo, all of the attention was definitely on her sexy swimsuit and bod! “I did it I finally cut bangs,” Britney captioned the pic, along with a series of colorful emojis. Seriously, she just brightens up the IG feed!

Britney shared several other bikini photos of herself lounging in a raft in her pool back in May, as well. She soaked up the sun in her two-piece while also wearing sunglasses. “Such a beautiful day,” she gushed in the photo caption. Click through the gallery above to check out even more photos of Britney over the years!