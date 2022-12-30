Sam Asghari Says He’s Not Controlling Wife Britney Spears As Fans Question Her Social Media Posts

It’s no secret that Britney Spears, 41, has protective fans, and her husband, Sam Asghari, 28, noted that when he shut down claims that he “controls” her during a Dec. 30 interview with TMZ (watch VIDEO HERE). “I don’t even control what we have for dinner,” Brit’s husband of six months told the reporter in Los Angeles on Friday. “In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where they’re coming from, they’re just being protective… if anything they’re being good fans,” he added in regards to the pop stars fan base being worried about her.

While out and about in L.A. on Friday, Sam rocked an all-black outfit that featured sweatpants, a Gold’s Gym hoodie, black sunglasses, and an on-trend belt bag. Notably, Britney was not by his side and as of this writing, she has not posted on her Instagram account since Dec. 28. Sam and Britney did make an online appearance together on Christmas day to show fans how they opted to celebrate the holiday.

Sam took to his Instagram account to share a photo and video of him and his lady meditating while on a hike together on Sunday. “A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it,” his caption began. “Merry Britmas to you all from Samta [sic] & Britney.” Many of the “Hold Me Closer” singer’s 41.6 million followers took to the comments of Sam’s post to express their growing concern for her. “Generally curious as to why she has not done any interviews post conservatorship anyone else wonder the same?”, one follower wrote.

The pop music legend is known for posting many racy photos and videos to her Instagram, however, in recent weeks the Britney Army has been concerned about the 41-year-old’s wellbeing. When the blonde beauty took to Instagram to claim she looked like actress Jessica Simpson, 42, her fans flooded the comments with concern. “WHO IS RUNNING THIS,” one fan questioned, while another chimed in, “Why can we comment here. But not on any of the newest posts…..”

For Britney’s birthday on Dec. 2, many fans were concerned that the star had not posted anything to celebrate her birthday until the very end of the night. “My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f******g smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!!”, the hitmaker captioned the since-deleted video. Sam took to his account to show the events leading up to his birthday surprise for Britney. “Happy 1st Birthday to my Wife @britneyspears the only day I eat cake is today,” he captioned the sweet clip.

The actor and Britney got married on June 9 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Los Angeles. Many famous celebrities attended including designer Donatella Versace, singer Selena Gomez, actress Drew Barrymore, and more. “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!”, Britney captioned a snapshot from their wedding day. “I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better.” Britney was previously married to Kevin Federline, 44, from 2004 until their 2007 divorce. They share two sons: Jayden, 16, and Sean Federline, 17.