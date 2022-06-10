Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace & More Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Britney Spears walked down the aisle in front of 60 family members and friends! After getting engaged to model and actor Sam Asghari, 28, in Sept. 2021, the 40-year-old pop sensation tied the knot Thursday, June 9. Britney and Sam said “I do” under a tent at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, followed by a celebratory reception. Her guest list included star-studded faces like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and more. Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding dress, was also there.

Paris Hilton

Paris, 41, was one of the first spotted to arrive, with her mother Kathy Hilton and husband Carter Reum! The socialite looked gorgeous in a sparkly black dress and satin pumps, twinning with her mom who opted for a sheer black and nude number. During the reception, Paris and Britney sang Paris’ hit song “Stars Are Blind,” according to Vogue.

Madonna

Madonna, 63, wore a rainbow dress to her friend Britney’s special day. The “Like A Prayer” hitmaker straightened her blonde hair and let it flow down past her shoulders for the night. She and Britney posed for a sweet photo where they wrapped their arms around each other during the party. Madonna, as well as Selena Gomez, also danced with Britney to “Toxic.”

Selena Gomez

Selena, 29, looked absolutely gorgeous for the spectacular event. The Only Murders in the Building star rocked a blue suit and matching pants which highlighted her thin physique. She also wore a pair of black heels. Selena posed for a solo shot during the party, and also linked up with Britney and Drew Barrymore for another cute photo. Selena also joined Madonna and Britney out on the dance floor as “Toxic” played.

Drew Barrymore

Drew, 47, wore a long, flowing brown dress to Britney’s big celebration. The talk show host was sandwiched by Britney and Selena in their epic trio photo that took place during the party. For that snapshot, Britney changed into a black outfit and wore no shoes. Drew was also photographed in her car arriving at the event earlier that evening.

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace attended the event in a fitted baby blue number. The mastermind behind the namesake Italian label also designed Britney’s dress over a months long process. Britney wore three different looks after the ceremony, all designed by Donatella. Additional famous wedding guests reportedly included Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, and will.i.am.

TMZ first broke the news that Britney planned to marry Sam earlier in the day on June 9. Furthermore, the outlet reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynn Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will not be at the nuptials. Additionally, her sons, Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, are not expected to be present. However, Britney’s older brother, Bryan Spears, is expected to attend. Relations between Britney, her sister, and her parents have been notoriously tense ever since Britney publicly spoke out about the alleged abuse she endured under her conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008 and was released from in Nov. 2021.

While under her conservatorship, the “Toxic” singer was not allowed to get married or have kids, which Britney brought up in court testimony as she attempted to have the controversial conservatorship terminated in 2021. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in June 2021. “I deserve to have a life…I just want my life back,” she said later on. She also said she was rarely given permission to see her children while under control of her conservatorship, which was led by father, Jamie.

Now, it appears Britney is getting almost everything she could ask for. While details of the wedding are widely unknown, a source close to the pop superstar revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021 that Britney wants a fairytale wedding and does not care what price that will cost. “Britney really wants a traditional romantic wedding. She wants all of their family and loved ones there and she does not care about costs because this has been her dream her whole life,” the insider divulged. They added, “She wants bridesmaids and a beautiful gown.”

Britney gave fans a glimpse of her Versace wedding gown when she introduced them to her new cat in May. “Introducing Wendy … it’s MEOW time boys and girls … And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress,” she wrote on Instagram.

Britney’s wedding was originally supposed to happen a bit later in the year or even the following year, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she and Sam wanted to wait until she gave birth to tie the knot. “Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married. She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now,” they explained. Britney announced she was pregnant with her first child with Sam on April 11, but unfortunately miscarried the baby about one month later.