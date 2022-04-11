Britney Spears Claims She’s Pregnant & Could Be Expecting Twins: ‘I Am Having A Baby’

The ‘…Baby One More Time’ singer announced that she’s expecting her third child, and first with her new fiancé Sam Asghari.

What a time! Between her engagement starting and her conservatorship ending, it’s hard to believe that there’s more good news for Britney Spears. The 40-year-old singer revealed that she’s newly pregnant with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, in a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, April 11. Britney, who shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, explained that she “lost so much weight” before the couple went to Miami, and Sam jokingly told her that she was “food pregnant” before she got a positive pregnancy test.

“I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” Britney wrote. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney went on to reflect on having “perinatal depression” during her pregnancy with her sons. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” the Crossroads star wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!” Britney concluded her post by writing, “Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Brit’s rep for confirmation.

The new bun in the oven comes five months after Britney was finally released from her conservatorship. One of the points Britney had made during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021 involved her allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant, while she was still under the conservatorship.

Britney has mentioned wanting to have a baby with Sam on a few occasions before it finally became a reality! The “Piece of Me” popstar seemed to imply that she wanted to have a little girl in a November Instagram post, where she told fans that she was “thinking about having another baby.”

Other than the new little one on the way, Britney has two teenage sons from her past marriage to Kevin Federline. Her older son Sean Preston was born in 2005, and her younger boy Jayden James came in 2006. As the boys have grown up, Britney has respected their privacy and revealed that she now has to ask their permission before sharing photos of them to Instagram.

Even though the boys may be more private now that they’re growing into young men, they still definitely love their mama, and spend plenty of time with her, like when they went to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit together on November 17. A source revealed to HollywoodLife that Britney’s boys are “completely on board” with their mom having another little one. “They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source said.