Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Confirms Pregnancy & Gushes Over ‘Fatherhood’

Sam Asghari is celebrating his new ‘fatherhood’ journey with Britney Spears, sharing how being a dad is something he’s ‘always looked forward to.’

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are so excited for their first baby together, and Sam is celebrating with a touching Instagram post! The 28-year-old model shared a painting of a mama and papa lion with their baby cub on Monday, writing, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”

The post comes after Brit posted a lengthy caption to her Instagram on April 11, revealing how she was newly pregnant with her beau. Britney, who shares sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline, explained that she “lost so much weight” before she and Sam went to Miami, and he jokingly told her that she was “food pregnant” before she got a positive pregnancy test.

“I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” Britney wrote. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney continued by reflecting on having “perinatal depression” during her pregnancy with her sons. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” the Crossroads star wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!” Britney concluded her post by writing, “Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

The new baby comes five months after Britney was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. The news is especially poignant, considering how, during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, Brit told of being allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant, while she was still under the conservatorship. Luckily for she and her man, being free grants her the freedom to finally bring a child into their life!