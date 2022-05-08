Britney Spears Gives 1st Sneak Peek Of Wedding Dress & Introduces New Kitten

Britney Spears shared a snapshot of her new cat, Wendy sitting on the veil of her wedding dress, in a new Instagram post that also included a lengthy message.

By:
May 8, 2022 11:42AM EDT
View gallery
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 40, is getting prepared for her upcoming wedding to fiance Sam Asghari and her latest Instagram post shows it! The singer, who is expecting her third child, shared a snapshot of her new cat Wendy sitting on the veil of her wedding dress on May 7 and added a caption to let her fans know it was a sneak peek of the epic piece. “Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!” she wrote.

In addition to the caption alongside the pic, Britney included screenshots of a lengthy message, mostly about her 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year, inside the post. “I was a f*cking nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I’ve endured would possibly offend the pope,” part of the message read.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ latest caption. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Britney’s latest post comes after she and Sam got engaged back in Sept. 2021. Since then, the lovebirds have also revealed they’re expecting their first child together. “I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” the “Alien” crooner wrote in a post on April 11. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney already shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, but this will be Sam’s first baby. When asked how he felt about the pending arrival and revealed he has yet to know the gender, the model gushed over his excitement, in a recent interview.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears at a previous event. (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

“This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know],” he told host Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood. “That is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

More From Our Partners

ad