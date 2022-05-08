Britney Spears Gives 1st Sneak Peek Of Wedding Dress & Introduces New Kitten

Britney Spears, 40, is getting prepared for her upcoming wedding to fiance Sam Asghari and her latest Instagram post shows it! The singer, who is expecting her third child, shared a snapshot of her new cat Wendy sitting on the veil of her wedding dress on May 7 and added a caption to let her fans know it was a sneak peek of the epic piece. “Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!” she wrote.

In addition to the caption alongside the pic, Britney included screenshots of a lengthy message, mostly about her 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year, inside the post. “I was a f*cking nun in my conservatorship!!! The prayer of silence I’ve endured would possibly offend the pope,” part of the message read.

Britney’s latest post comes after she and Sam got engaged back in Sept. 2021. Since then, the lovebirds have also revealed they’re expecting their first child together. “I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” the “Alien” crooner wrote in a post on April 11. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney already shares two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, but this will be Sam’s first baby. When asked how he felt about the pending arrival and revealed he has yet to know the gender, the model gushed over his excitement, in a recent interview.

“This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know],” he told host Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood. “That is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”