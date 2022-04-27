Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Asghari Gushes Over Their Baby As He Addresses Its Potential Gender

Sam Asghari sat down for a sweet interview about the excitement he's feeling over his and fiancee Britney Spears' future bundle of joy and admitted the child may be 'spoiled' and/or 'tough.'

April 27, 2022 11:27PM EDT
Sam Asghari, 28, is speaking out about becoming a father for the first time, in a brand new interview. The fiance of Britney Spears opened up to Access Hollywood about the excitement he’s been feeling ever since he and the 40-year-old singer found out their expecting a baby together. He also revealed whether or not they know the gender yet.

“This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know],” he told host Mario Lopez in the interview video, which can be seen here. “That is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever.”

The dad-to-be also said he wants to “absolutely” be “hands on” with the baby “as much as possible.”

Sam’s interview comes just over two weeks after Britney first took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. “I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!” she wrote in her post, which included a photo of pink flowers. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have.”

Britney, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, also shared her thoughts about “perinatal depression,” which she says she experienced while pregnant with her boys. “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” she wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!!”

“Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!” she concluded.

