Britney Spears ‘Devastated’ After ‘Loss’ Of 1st Baby With Sam Asghari: ‘Deepest Sadness’

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, announced they have suffered a pregnancy loss. The pop star took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14 to reveal the heartbreaking news. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

She concluded the message by saying, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney announced she was pregnant via Instagram on April 11. Underneath a stock photo of flowers lying next to a cup of coffee, the “Toxic” singer explained that she discovered she was expecting after gaining weight during and after a trip to Miami with Sam. While Sam, “her husband,” as she called him, told her she just had a “food baby,” she decided to take a test and got a positive result. A few days later, she shared the below video of herself playing on the shore with her “small fetus.”

She then went on to discuss “absolutely horrible” perinatal depression, which she recalled was a taboo topic when she was pregnant with her boys, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17, who she shares with her ex, Kevin Federline, 44. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret,” she vented. “This time I will be doing yoga … every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love.”

Sam shared his own note of excitement on Instagram the same day Britney announced the news. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

The exciting news came less than a year after the “Womanizer” songstress testified against her family in court in what would become a successful attempt at ending her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, 70. In addition to being mentally abused, Britney said she was not allowed to get married or have a child under the conservatorship. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed. Her conservatorship ended on Nov. 12, 2021.