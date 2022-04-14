Britney Spears Waiting To Marry Sam Asghari Until After She Gives Birth

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may already be calling each other “husband” and “wife” in playful social media posts, but despite Britney’s recently revealed third pregnancy, the couple won’t be getting married until after the birth of their first child together, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The source revealed that for now, Britney and Sam’s public interactions are just for fun.

“Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married. She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now. Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged. She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret,” the source said.

View Related Gallery Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See The 'Stronger' Singer's Hottest Pics Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The same source explained that Sam has his own ideas about how the wedding should be, as well, and pointed out that Britney’s dream wedding has been a long time coming. “Sam has spoken out about the type of wedding that the two of them want and his words should be trusted on this. Britney has dreamed of her ‘happily ever after’ and for over 10 years she thought she would not ever have it. She’s found it now and she is so thankful and grateful for everything that she has, and even the things she doesn’t have.”

The 40-year-old singer was previously tied to a restrictive 13-year legal arrangement overseen by her father Jamie Spears that she claims kept her from doing what she wanted–including getting married to longtime boyfriend Sam and having another baby. Britney’s conservatorship was finally dissolved in November 2021, and she announced her pregnancy via Instagram on April 12, 2022.

She has previously claimed that she was forced to have an IUD to prevent pregnancy. A separate source explained exclusively to HollywoodLife that Sam and Britney were actually surprised about the happy news! “Even though Britney and Sam have discussed having kids for a long time, they weren’t specifically trying at this point. So, this was pretty surprising that Britney got pregnant so soon after having her IUD removed because she didn’t know what could happen. Britney was aware that it could take a few months to get on a regular cycle again after having it removed so she didn’t want to have any expectations. She knew she wanted to get pregnant but wasn’t tracking her cycles or anything like that.”

The source continued, saying that Britney feels particularly “blessed” about the happy and unexpected development. “She was confident that whatever was meant to be, would be, and she feels beyond blessed to be having a baby with the love of her life. Britney and Sam are ecstatic, and they can’t believe that all their dreams are coming to fruition. Britney knows Sam is going to make an incredible father and she couldn’t have wished for anything more. Britney is happier than she’s been in such a long time, and she knows it’s only going to get better.” Sam confirmed the news in a touching Instagram post of his own on April 11. The couple have been engaged since September 13, 2021.

Britney already shares two sons, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, with her ex-husband, 44-year-old Kevin Federline. Britney’s conservatorship was put into place after a highly publicized meltdown that put primary custody of her boys with Kevin. A different source told HollywoodLife on a separate occasion that the boys are “thrilled” about their mom’s pregnancy and impending arrival of their new sibling.