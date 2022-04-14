Britney Spears’ Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Are ‘Thrilled’ She’s Pregnant

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari aren’t the only ones that are excited about their new baby on the way! Britney’s sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are also incredibly happy for their mom. A source close to the 40-year-old singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the boys were the first ones to find out that she was pregnant, and the whole family is excited for them to be big brothers.

The source revealed just how much Britney is looking forward to her sons being big brothers as well as how happy they are for their mom. “Britney’s sons could not be more thrilled right now about her pregnancy. She told them first, as she knew how much this would affect their lives. This baby is going to have some awesome big brothers and Sean and Jayden will most definitely be a part of this child’s life,” the source explained.

The source explained how the “Toxic” singer thinks that raising the new baby will compare to her experience with her first two. “With Sean and Jayden, she was stripped of the right to have this experience. In the first part of their lives, she was still focused on her career and had very little time for herself. When they were 2-3, she was placed into conservatorship and she never got to have the firsts that many mothers do with their kids because, after that, she always had to have someone else present, or have monitored visitation,” they said. Above all, she’s looking forward to getting to be there for the early stages of childhood in a very different sense than she did with her older two sons. “Britney is so thankful that she finally gets to have the experience of raising a baby that she has always dreamt of her whole life. There was a point where she didn’t think this would ever happen,” they said.

Britney shares Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. With the pregnancy announcement, Kevin did extend his congratulations in a statement through his attorney to E! News. “Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy,” the statement said. “[He] congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together.”

Along with the announcement, Britney’s fiancé Sam, 28, also shared in the excitement that he’s going to be a dad. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he wrote in an Instagram caption after the announcement.