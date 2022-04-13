Britney Spears Vows To Take 10-Year Break From Music Amid Pregnancy

In a new lengthy Instagram caption, Britney Spears is discussing her trials of being a mother the first time around and also divulges her plans for her future in music.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share some thoughts ahead of her next journey in motherhood and career. In a four-page message, the “Piece of Me” singer started the conversation by discussing how much of a “makeup junky” she is, confessing to receiving a ton of products from companies. She then went on to reflect on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer getting her makeup done and noted her discontent with the situation: “I look back now and I’m like ‘how did I do that ???’ Honestly just the thought of being in the same building as them let alone the same room makes the hair on my arms stand up !!!”

Brit continued by sharing how those people — including her father Jamie Spears and others in the industry — “ruined the thrill of the business” for her and announced she’d favor “a 10 year break” from it all.

Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex, Lynn Spears, growing up, and then shared an anecdote of how she helped Jayden as a child when he had “an extremely high fever.” Further in her message, Brit reflected on motherhood, considering her current journey path toward being a mom once again with her fiancé Sam Asghari , 28. She then decried the media for always judging her for “doing the wrong thing” during her first pregnancy/life as a mom (she shares two sons,, 15, and, 16, with her ex, Kevin Federline ). She continued by talking about always helping her mother,, growing up, and then shared an anecdote of how she helped Jayden as a child when he had “an extremely high fever.”

“He was 9 and I picked him up like a baby and brought him all the way upstairs to my room and put his little body in the tub lukewarm … not too cold .. not too hot,” she shared. “[H]e was still hot so I got a cold compress and put on his head and gave him a fever reducer,” she stated, then revealing how her at-home remedy helped her baby wake up the next morning “like nothing happened.”

“God know I’m no saint, but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she then lamented, sharing how she “wasn’t the brightest bulb” at the time she had her two sons, but that she was always a loving mother. “The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me … so I woke up this morning saying to myself ‘do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy?”

The “Me Against the Music” singer ended her writing on a lighter note, talking about how much, perhaps by taking a break from music and performing, she can focus on “books … makeup … classic movies … great conversation … and the best sex ever!!!”

Brit finished her message by shouting-out fellow pop star Ariana Grande for sending “this unbelievable packaging with her new makeup line [r.e.m.Beauty],” adding how the “awesome” products feel like “silk.” We’re happy the pop icon can still enjoy life’s little pleasures as she reflects on the hard times of her past!