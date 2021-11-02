Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne For Conservatorship: ‘She Secretly Ruined My Life’

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears blamed her mother Lynne for coming up with the idea for her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, slammed her mother, blaming Lynne Spears, 66, for her conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post on Nov. 2. “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” read an image the singer shared on social media on Tuesday.

Then, in the caption, Britney said how happy she’s been feeling lately. But later in the message, she began bashing her family and said that she doesn’t only place blame on her father, Jamie Spears, for her 13-year conservatorship.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,” Britney claimed.

“And yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it,” Britney added in her caption, referring to the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group CEO, 56, who once served as her business manager. “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

While Britney’s 69-year-old father ultimately took legal control of her, Britney said he was “not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship” — she claims he couldn’t have come up with the idea without Lynne or Lou.

She then concluded her message with the following: “But tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”