Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Speaks Out After Conservatorship Hearing: She’s ‘Concerned’ For Her Daughter

Lynne Spears is reportedly “very concerned” for daughter Britney after the pop star made shocking claims about her conservatorship while addressing the court on June 23.

Britney Spears‘ shocking June 23 testimony in court about her controversial conservatorship has millions of people worried for the pop star — including her mom Lynne Spears. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones said that Lynne, 66, is a “very concerned mother” following Britney’s pleas to a judge to end the conservatorship, according to US Weekly. Jones, who was present at the hearing, reportedly encouraged the judge to hear out Britney’s requests to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.

Lynne shares Britney with Jamie Spears, who currently serves as the “Toxic” singer’s co-conservator along with Bessemer Trust Co. The former couple, who divorced in 2002, have been feuding over financial matters related to Britney’s conservatorship for years. In July of 2020, Lynne filed documents to be part of all decisions pertaining to Britney’s finances, according to The Blast. But in April 19, 2021, Britney’s mom filed new legal documents to fight a four-month fee of $890,000 that the law firm representing her ex-husband, Holland & Knight, requested. Lynne argued that some of these fees from Jamie’s attorneys were “procedurally and substantively improper,” according to her court documents. This led Jamie to fight back with his own court documents issued on April 26, 2021, in which he claimed that Lynne was “the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book.” Jamie’s accusation was a reference to Lynne’s 2008 tell-all book about her family called Through the Storm.

Britney testified in court on June 23 the she feels “enslaved” under her conservatorship. At one point, she compared Jamie to a sex trafficker and said she is “sick of being taken advantage of” by her father, who is “obsessed” with her, she claimed. Britney stated she thinks the conservatorship has “too much control” over her life and flat-out asked the judge to end it. She also requested that her therapy sessions be lessened to just one time a week and changed to take place in the privacy of her own home, so she can avoid paparazzi.

Britney never directly mentioned her mom’s name in the testimony, but did say that she wants to “sue” her family if she’s able to end the conservatorship, and then share what she’s been through in a tell-all interview. Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen gave a statement after the hearing: “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read, according to Us Weekly. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

Britney was first placed on a conservatorship in 2008 and Jamie was named co-conservator of her estate along with Andrew M. Wallet. After Andrew resigned from the conservatorship in 2019, Bessemer Trust Co. started serving as co-conservator with Jamie.