Britney Spears Reveals Her Wedding Dress Designer Donatella Versace ‘Came To Visit’: Photos

Britney Spears just posted some adorable pics with ‘bad b–ches’ fiancé Sam Asghari and Donatella Versace, as she prepares for her ultimate dream wedding.

Britney Spears can’t wait to walk down the aisle with fiancé Sam Asghari, and she also can’t wait to step into her wedding dress! As Brit has noted, Versace designer Donatella Versace is set to craft the perfect look, so the 40-year-old is already meeting up with Italian designer for ideas. “Look who came to visit … these 2 bad bitches are up to no good 💕🌹🌹” Britney captioned a March 25 Instagram post featuring herself, Sam, and the designer, all smiles for the camera.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Britney sing her praises of the Italian designer. Back in November, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share her idea of hiring Donatella to create her dream wedding dress. In the since-deleted post, Britney posted pics and videos of herself showing off a light pink off-the-shoulder dress and spoke about her upcoming wedding plans in the caption.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the caption read.

Once she shared the happy news, her fans quickly responded with messages of congratulations and excitement. “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked like Cinderella. A third shared, “You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍” and a fourth called her “iconic.”

Considering her upcoming nuptials with Sam, an EXCLUSIVE insider revealed to HollywoodLife what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband. The “Piece Of Me” singer reportedly wants to celebrate her wedding in a classic way, and doesn’t want to fret about how much the couple will spend on the ceremony and reception. “Britney really wants a traditional romantic wedding. She wants all of their family and loved ones there and she does not care about costs because this has been her dream her whole life,” the source said.

The source looked back on Britney’s previous marriages to Kevin Federline, 43, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007, as well as Jason Alexander, 40, whom she was married to for less than three days. “She was married once before, but she really feels like her wedding to K-Fed was more of super expensive house party with rings and cake that she had to buy. She doesn’t even count her Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander. She wants bridesmaids and a beautiful gown,” the source explained.