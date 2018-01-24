Jennifer Hudson & Will.I.Am Reportedly Spark Up Hot New Romance On Set Of ‘The Voice’ UK

A new report claims Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am have a sweet romance blossoming! The producer reportedly understands her, and believe she ‘deserves’ a caring man!

What do we have here? — Jennifer Hudson, 36, and rapper/producer William Adams, 42, aka [will. i. am], are reportedly a hot new item! The pair, who both starred on the UK version of The Voice in early 2017, sparked a “causal” relationship after meeting on set of the competition show, according to Life & Style magazine, which claims it has a chance to become something serious. “What Jennifer loves about Will is that he understands the demands of an entertainment career,” a source told the mag. “And, Will always told Jennifer she deserves to be with a man who appreciates her talent and beauty.”

While Jennifer and Will have yet to address the dating reports, she may still be in the midst of a tumultuous custody battle with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga over their 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. The singer split with Otunga in November 2017, after 10 years together. Their breakup went public when she later obtained a protective order against Otunga, where she accused him of harassment and threatening behavior. Then, on January 11, TMZ claimed police in Burr Ridge, Illinois, where Hudson filed her report, cleared Otunga and the case is now closed. Otunga denied Hudson’s claims before the investigation was reportedly closed.

Although Jennifer and Will would make a wonderful couple, it seems unlikely that she would spark up a romance on set of The Voice, seeing as she scolded her fellow judge, Olly Murs, 33, for flirting with a contestant, named Ivy Paige. When Murs and Paige continued a flirtatious conversation during a recent 2018 episode, J. Hud couldn’t help but intervene. “You get back up on the stage, you sit down. This is a family show thank you. Gather yourself,” she said to both Murs and Paige, after giving a concerned look.

Whether J. Hud and Will are dating or not, it looks like The Voice is the place where love connections happen! As you may know, Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41 — who have been dating since 2015 — met on set of The Voice, where their romance began; And, the pair are more in love than ever today.

