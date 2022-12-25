Stars Celebrating Christmas 2022: Brooke Shields, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John & More Spread Holiday Cheer

Christmas is finally here and celebs are spreading their holiday cheer on social media! Although most of the country is buried in snow during a record-breaking blizzard, stars are taking to their Instagrams to share some joy. Reese Witherspoon proved that she is just like us, sharing a series of family photos with her three kids in front of their stockings — and her entire family in front of the tree.

Elton John posted a video on his Instagram from Australia, where he is currently celebrating Christmas. But that’s not all! From Millie Bobby Brown‘s tropical Christmas vacation to Brooke Shields‘ bundled-up family in the Big Apple, stars are sharing their gratitude for such a wonderful year. See photos inside of their holiday plans to find out all there is to know.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth filled the kids’ stockings with tidings of comfort and joy for sure, judging by the looks on their faces. The 46-year-old Legally Blonde actress and Jim 52, were all smiles in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree with her two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19 — as well as her child with Jim, Tennesee, 10.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields shared family photos on her Instagram in New York City. In the caption that accompanied pics of her and her husband with their daughters, Rowan , 19, and Grier 16. In the caption, the supermodel wrote, My heart is full this Christmas. Sending love to you and yours. May your day be full of happy.”

Elton John

Elton John wore super cute Santa Claus glasses while thanking his fans on Instagram this Christmas after his final tour. In a video, the legendary musician shared his gratitude for his fans and said it’s “been the most successful year of my career.” In the caption to the video, Elton wrote, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all my wonderful fans. Thanks for making 2022 my best year ever.”

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown has had quite a year and is now one of the biggest stars in the world. The girlfriend of Jake Bongiovi, shared a photo from a tropical location on her Instagram. Wearing a red bikini top that she accessorized with a beautiful flower in her hair, the Stranger Things actress kept the caption simple, writing, “Merry Christmas.”

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer shared a video of herself on Instagram, showcasing her growing baby bump! The pregnant star — who announced that she was expecting on SNL on Dec. 3, looked adorable in the video. While shaking her growing belly for her fans, Keke said, “I’m pregnant for real. This ain’t hot fries or Funyons. This is a real baby.”

Kris Jenner

The Kardashians reality show matriarch Kris Jenner knows how to celebrate Christmas, as her famous family always goes over the top for the holiday. This Christmas, Kris left a lot to be wondered about as she shared an artist’s drawing of her and her daughters. In the caption, Kris wrote, Merry Christmas. Thank you for the illustration @handmadehighlights #Christmas #MerryChristmas”

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. kept it comical this Christmas. The 57-year-old legendary actor posted a photo on his Instagram wearing Snoopy pajamas and a Santa Claus hat. He was sipping a cup of coffee in the photo, which he captioned, “Merry Xmas.. thinking of starting a coffee company next year … in fact, it’s a resolution.”

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks shared photos of some goofy faces with her fans this Christmas. Wearing a gold Santa Claus hat and black blouse, the stunning supermodel posed differently for each and every shot. In one face, she crossed her eyes and looked silly. In another shot, she gave her best glam face and in another shot, she flashed her superstar smile. You betta work!

Sam Smith

Sam Smith celebrated Christmas in a thong while wading in the warm waters of a tropical location. The singer showed off his various tattoos and bleached blonde hair on his Instagram while up to his knees in the water. In the background, Sam’s photo had palm trees and a beach. He wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas Sailors sending you healing and love today.”

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner looked beautiful while posing solo in front of her Christmas tree on her Instagram. The transgender rights activist wore comfortable-looking flannel pajamas in her photo taken inside her home in Malibu, Calif. In the caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas! A very Malibu Christmas morning! So blessed for the love from family and friends in my life.”

Barack Obama

Barack Obama may be the former President of the United States, but he celebrated Christmas just like most others — with his family. In a photo alongside his wife Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, Barack added a caption that read, “Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas.”

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas. The stunning model and, what appeared to be her very large family, all wore matching pajamas while posing for a photo that Naomi posted on her Instagram. In the caption to the pic, Naomi wrote, “Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove”

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin posed in front of their Christmas tree alongside their two daughters, Amelia and Delilah. The family of four wore patching plaid pajamas and Santa Claus hats. In the caption, Lisa wrote, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours.”

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley looked super happy to be at the beach for Christmas and who could blame her? The iconic model shared a series of snaps of her family on Instagram. And she even included their two dogs! In the caption to the beautiful and festive photos, Christie wrote, “Ho Ho Hoping You’re all having a wonderful Christmas time! Chester Lionel Ryan Sailor Alexa and I wish you LOVE and JOY‼️ Jack we miss you‼️”