Brooke Shields Cuddles Up To Daughters Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16, At Event: Photos

Brooke Shields is clearly loving her latest role as supermom. The iconic model/actress, 56, treated her two beautiful teen daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 18, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 15, to a fun-filled outing in New York City on May 25! The terrific-looking trio were spotted posing together on the red carpet for the Fashionphile launch event.

The Alice, Sweet Alice star looked every inch the cover girl as she rocked a white top dripping with fringe, bell-bottomed blue jeans and a set of white high heels. To add a little more pizazz to the outfit, Brooke sported bangle bracelets, a leather handbag and a pair of designer eyewear.

Grier, who has been following in her mother’s footsteps as a model, looked ravishing in a black bustier top and white pants. She carried a small clutch and stomped the red carpet in a set of sparkling silver heels. Her big sister Rowan was quite the stunner in a pink top, white jacket and faded denim. She paired the casual, yet chic look with a handbag and heels, as well.

View Related Gallery Brooke Shields Through The Years Brooke Shields attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum, New York, NY, June 3, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Actress/model Brooke Shields is shown on the set of NBC's "Today Show," April 2, 1979. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Brooke recently opened up about one of Grier’s first modeling gigs, which happened to be a mother-daughter shoot for Victoria’s Secret Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign. “It really was surreal to watch her do her homework while we were waiting for our part to be done and I just had this flashback of me doing the same thing– with the clips in her hair and she was working on her chem or something like that,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “The circle of life just happening right in front of you! And I just was looking at her gorgeous little baby skin and face.”

Brooke shares the two girls with husband Chris Henchy, who she wed in 2001 after meeting him through mutual friends. Chris is Brooke’s second husband; she wed tennis star Andre Agassi in 1997, but the pair were divorced two years later. Brooke and Chris live together in Greenwich Village, New York, with their two daughters.