Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Pink Bikini On Thanksgiving Vacation With Jake Bongiovi: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown hit the beach in pink and had nothing but heart eyes for her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi over Thanksgiving weekend! The Stranger Things star shared a glimpse of their sunny getaway on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a carousel of pics posted to Instagram, and she looked adorable in a classic two-piece with a wavy pink and white design on it. She styled her short, honey-blonde hair in two braids and paired her swimsuit with a pink button-down blouse, pink and white sneakers, a straw handbag, and black shades.

Jake, the 20-year-old son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, wore black swim trunks and posed with Millie for an adorable selfie, as seen above. His British girlfriend also included a video of him letting loose and dancing around next to a rectangular pool. Millie made sure her followers know she is grateful for her man and the trip, as she had the word “Thankful” written across the entire video with a white heart emoji. “thankful for many ppl, things, and animals,” she captioned the post.

Millie did not reveal where the palm-tree-filled shore retreat was, but Jake confirmed he and Millie got plenty of rest on their bae-cation in the below video he posted to his own Instagram page. In the short clip, the smitten couple was filmed walking hand in hand into the dining room of their vacation pad, and a voice off-camera asked if they got plenty of sleep. “Yeah,” Millie giggled before Jake said, “It’s day one. It’s near noon.”

Millie and the New Jersey native’s rejuvenating retreat came shortly after the former spilled the beans on how the two got together back in early 2021. “How did we meet? We met on Instagram, the old Instagram,” she smiled in an interview with Wired published on Nov. 9. “We were friends for a bit, and what can I say?”

Millie and Jake first sparked dating rumors when the latter shared a selfie with the Enola Holmes star on Instagram in June 2021. The photo showed the pair pursing their lips for a selfie in the back seat of a car. Jake simply captioned the picture, “bff <3.” Millie posted a snap with Jake on her Instagram the next day. The young couple confirmed their relationship a few months later with a PDA-filled picture of them in the London Eye in London, England.

Millie and Jake have been inseparable ever since and aren’t afraid to show their love for one another on social media. Furthermore, Jake has been seen visiting Millie on set, transforming into a kid again at Disneyworld with her, and even proudly walking red carpets by her side. Even more exciting, Jake’s famous father fully supports their sweet romance, according to an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife source.

“A lot of people believe that Jake and Millie are just experiencing young puppy love and that it won’t last, but Jake’s parents know that it can last because they were the same ages as Jake and Millie when they started dating in 1980,” the source revealed. “Millie has met Jake’s entire family and they all adore her. They couldn’t be happier that he [is] with such a beautiful, caring, and loving woman,” they continued.