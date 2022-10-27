Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Cuddle At The Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’ In NYC

Inseparable? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hit the New York City red carpet for her highly anticipated Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, just one day after Jake was seen watching her film scenes on set! At the Thursday, October 27 event, the Stranger Things icon stunned in a high blonde updo and long pink halter dress with black floral details. Millie, 18, wore an understated makeup palette and sparkling earrings and rings, underscoring her natural beauty, and finished the gorgeous look with white platform sandals. Jake, 20, was right by her side in a sleek monochromatic black suit with matching shoes.

The couple, who have been official for over a year now, looked comfortable and happy as they snuggled up on the red carpet to pose for photographers. Their formal appearance comes just after Jake was adorably snapped supporting his famous girlfriend on the set of her latest film, Electric State on Wednesday, October 26. The son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi kicked back in a chair on the beach in Atlanta, Georgia to watch the Godzilla Vs Kong beauty film her scenes. And it wasn’t his first time to work with Millie either — he was photographed on set with her again early in October.

The adorable couple have been dating since June 2021, and they haven’t been shy about showing off their PDA. Millie frequently takes to Instagram to share photos together. “Kiss on cheek for u,” Millie captioned an adorable clip of the duo during a date night, as she pulled him in for a sweet cheek kiss. In another post shared on August 10 with her 58.8 million followers, Millie and Jake shared an ice cream sundae while smiling sweetly at each other.

One of her most poignant memories with Jake came in the form of an “adventure” she shared in July. “I love adventures with you,” Millie captioned a pic of the couple working with bees in full protective gear. “What a beautiful experience, understanding the importance of bees!”

Millie’s movie, Enola Holmes 2, will be available to stream via Netflix on Friday, November 4.