‘Enola Holmes 2’: Everything To Know About The Next Millie Bobby Brown Movie

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to detective work in Victorian England, and this time she’s got her hands full with another serious missing persons’ case! The Enola Holmes star, 18, reprises her feminist role as the younger sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and the daughter of Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) in the upcoming sequel Enola Holmes 2, and so far it promises all the same costumery, action, and likability of the original.

In the way of background, Enola Holmes, (which marked the actress’s debut as a lead in a feature film) hit streaming giant Netflix in the very middle of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, on September 23, 2020. Within days, it raced to the top of Netflix’s most popularly streamed titles. Even more interestingly, when the movie dropped, Millie was already dominating Netflix — the wildly popular Stranger Things 3, in which she starred as Eleven, was at the number one spot of their most-streamed movies.

The pandemic-era success of Enola Holmes bolstered her rising career even more, and now, as a co-star of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla Vs Kong, and of course, Stranger Things 4, it’s safe to say that the girlfriend of Jake Bongiovi has come into her own as one of Hollywood’s most visible actresses. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Enola Holmes 2.

Release Date & Where To Watch

Luckily, fans of the original adaption won’t have to wait long to see Millie in the career making-role again. Per an August report in Entertainment Weekly, the film will be available to stream via Netflix on Friday, November 4, just ahead of the holiday season (and the weekend, for those who like to snuggle in for a good movie after a hard work week.)

Returning Cast & Crew

Fans of another Netflix favorite, The Witcher, will be pleased to hear that Henry Cavill will return as the fledgling detective’s brother, and Helena Bonham-Carter will return as her mother. Also confirmed to return, per IMDb, is Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. New cast members reportedly include Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, and Abbie Hern, among others. Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will return as director.

“We set the film in the hustle and bustle of London, which is something that we didn’t really get to see as much in the first one,” Millie said of the film, per EW. “We got to really see what this young girl is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her night and day, and we get to explore these places in great detail.”

“I wanted this story to be a grittier one,” Harry added. “I wanted to introduce her to working-class girls in a working-class world. I wanted it to be a completely new world for Enola, so she was more out of her depth.”

The film was written by screenwriter Jack Thorne, who also wrote the first Enola Holmes, so while the elements are fresh (and more gritty,) fans can expect a streamlined tone and of course, visual appeal.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Plot

While the fastidious, and incredibly intelligent, then-16-year-old went on an epic search for her mother in the first film (an adaption of the first book in the series by Nancy Springer,) the second film has the maturing young woman branching out into a professional capacity.

According to EW, the new “whodunit” has Enola attempting to open her own detective agency and emerge from the overpowering influence of her famous older brother. In this effort, she’s hired by a young match factory worker to find her missing sister. Of course, as the corset-clad heroine embarks on the adventure, she finds herself drawn into quite a difficult situation.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Performance

In the title role, Millie has already proven to be the perfect pick for the precious character. And director Harry says the solitary character (Enola is “alone” spelled backwards) is evolving along with the actress. “She understands an adult story, but she also understands the instincts of a younger person, so all those things are vital,” Bradbeer said, according to EW. “She’s very trusting of us as we put the story together, and she gives input as each draft comes along. That’s the most important thing: She has a tremendous instinct for who Enola is.”