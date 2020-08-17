‘Enola Holmes’ First Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Brings The Sass As Sherlock’s Little Sister

Watch out, Sherlock. Enola Holmes is on the scene! Millie Bobby Brown is fierce with a capital F in the first trailer for her new Netflix movie ‘Enola Holmes.’

Tis she! Millie Bobby Brown is giving Eleven a little bit of a break and taking on the role of a new character — Enola Holmes! The actress stars as Sherlock Holmes’ intelligent and spunky younger sister in the Netflix movie, Enola Holmes. In the first trailer, which was released on Aug. 17, everyone is calling out Enola’s name.

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

“Her mind? Sharp as a tack?” Sam Claflin’s character, Mycroft Holmes, says in the trailer. He is also Enola’s older brother, along with Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The trailer ends with Enola lifting up her veil, leaning over, and saying with a sly smile, “Tis I.”

Enola Holmes takes place in 1884 England. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola walks to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, but she’s left behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. Enola suddenly finds herself in the care of her older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, who want to send her away to a finishing school.

Enola refuses to go to the finishing school and Enola runs off to London in search of her mother. She ends up involved in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge). Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

The Netflix movie is based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer. The film also stars Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, Claire Rushbrook. This movie is near and dear to Millie’s heart. In addition to starring as Enola, Millie also serves as a first-time producer. Her older sister, Paige Brown, is a producer as well. Enola Holmes will be released on Netflix on Sept. 23.