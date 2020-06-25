Millie Bobby Brown Makes 1884 Look Bitchin’ In First Look At ‘Enola Holmes’ Movie — See Pics

Millie Bobby Brown is ditching Hawkins and heading to 1800s England as Enola Holmes! Check out the first images of the ‘Stranger Things’ star in her period piece garb for the upcoming film.

Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest film looks, in the words of her Stranger Things character Eleven, totally bitchin’. The 16-year-old actress stars as the titular role in Enola Holmes and fans are finally getting their first look at Millie’s character! In the images, Millie dons garb from the 1800s and finds herself in a few sticky situations. Between looking nearly right at the camera with a concerned expression, talking to her character’s older brothers, and hoisting what appears to be a bow and arrow, Millie is bound to show her fans something totally new and exciting with the period piece drama!

The role should be elementary for the young starlet, who already boasts two Emmy nominations to her name. In the film, Millie will play the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin), whose mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing under mysterious circumstances. It’s up to Enola to use her own super-sleuth prowess to find her mother and uncover a conspiracy involving a young Lord. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Springer, takes inspiration from the tales of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Not only will the film be a major starring vehicle for Millie, but it also serves as the young actress’s first time working behind the camera! Millie serves as one of the film’s producers, meaning her talent on screen will be conveyed even more so through decisions made behind the scenes. It’s a major step for Millie, who fans know for her acting chops on the big and small screen.

Millie has already begun her transition from coming-of-age TV drama starlet to major blockbuster heavyweight. In 2019, she starred alongside Vera Farmiga in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a role she will reprise for the 2021 sequel — Godzilla vs. Kong. Along with her future projects, Millie still has the show that skyrocketed her to fame, Stranger Things, still expecting a fourth season in the future.

Enola Holmes will hit Netflix this September. The film is directed by Emmy-winner Harry Bradbeer of Killing Eve and Fleabag fame. The Netflix film is also written by Jack Throne and based on the novel by Nancy Springer. We cannot wait to see Millie harness her powers as the teen sleuth in the months to come!