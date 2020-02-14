We can all rest easy now. Hopper is ALIVE in this first look at ‘Stranger Things 4.’ However, Hopper is looking very different these days.

The Duffer Brothers have blessed us all this Valentine’s Day by revealing the first look at Stranger Things season 4. “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer Brothers wrote in a message. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.” They signed off with, “From Russian with love.”

The first look teaser starts out in the very snowy Kamchatka and it looks incredibly bleak. You see men working hard in the snow, while others watch with their vicious-looking dogs and guns by their sides. The teaser gives a closer glimpse at the men working on a railroad. The scene zooms in on one worker in particular — HOPPER! Hopper removes his hat and his hair is completely gone. He’s unrecognizable! Hopper looks mad and not to be messed with.

We’re used to Dad Hopper with his longer hair and sheriff’s outfit. We’re not sure what kind of Hopper we’re going to get in season 4 but we are READY for what lies ahead. Season 3 ended with Hopper’s fate up in the air after he sacrificed himself to close the gate between the real world and the Upside Down. His dead body was never shown, which gave fans hope that Hopper survived.

Stranger Things 4’s premiere date has not been announced yet. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Winona Ryder are expected to return in season 4.