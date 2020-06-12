Millie Bobby Brown, 16, Looks So Grown Up With Long Blonde Hair In Gorgeous New Photo

Millie Bobby Brown shared the sweetest photo to her Instagram featuring her little ‘chicken nugget’ and showing off just how much she has matured since fans first met her on the sci-fi, coming-of-age series ‘Stranger Things’ in 2016!

Millie Bobby Brown was soaking up the sun with her sweet little dog in a new post she shared to her Instagram account on June 12. The 16-year-old British actress was seen lounging on the lush green grass wearing a pair of beige shorts, a soft pink top, and beige kimono. Atop Millie’s head, she accessorized with a soft round hat, with a golden color that perfectly mimicked the hues of Millie’s long blonde hair!

The actress looked so poised in the image, a far cry from when she was just a youngster when fans first met her! Posing with Millie was her adorable little pooch, who sat down by her side like a good dog! “Matching w my chicken nugget today,” Millie began the caption to her post, referring to her sweet pup. She also encouraged her fans to “swipe for a surprise.” But what fans found on the second image of the carousel post was merely a closeup of Millie’s awkwardly pointed toes!

It’s amazing to see, just in one photo, how much Millie has grown up! Fans’ initial introduction to the star came in 2016 with the premiere of the Netflix series Stranger Things. In the first season alone, Millie barely spoke a word, but was able to convey so much joy, pain, and worry just with her body language and her facial expressions. Her impressive work earned Millie an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series when she was only 13 years old! For reference, Millie was up against the likes of Thandie Newton (Westworld), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Samira Whiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) — the latter of the group went on to win the prize.

Since she skyrocketed to fame four years ago, Millie has truly matured right in front of the camera. But, like the rest of her cast mates, the starlet has remained incredibly down-to-earth. While accepting her Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Star in May, Millie shared some uplifting words during the COVID-19 pandemic time. “First of all I have a deep respect for our healthcare workers at the forefront of all of this, who are risking their lives fighting for our parents, our grandparents, children. We love and appreciate you so much. I cherish and admire their bravery, work and drive more than anyone,” she said.

While we love watching Millie grow up, we also love seeing her expand her platform for good. At only 16, she’s accomplished so much in her career, and there’s no telling what she will achieve in the years to come! But one thing’s certain: we cannot wait to watch it all unfold.