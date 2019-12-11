Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Looks Grown Up With Sleek Updo At Beauty Inc. Awards — See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown continues to trail blaze as a fashion influencer with a mature and modern monochrome blazer outfit & sleek up-do for the Beauty Inc. Awards!

On Dec. 10 at the Beauty Inc. Awards, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown graced the red carpet, or in this case the charcoal carpet, with a modern monochrome look that continued to prove her mature and classy sense of style. The “Best Launch of 2019” award recipient took a popular layered look and elevated it by wearing a chic, olive green ensemble, comprised of a slightly oversized blazer paired with a matching silk sheath dress. Millie then completed the look with small, pear-colored Fendi clutch and chunky black boots, giving the look just a touch of rockstar flair. To top it all off, Millie had her long brown hair tied up into a sleek up-do, highlighting her natural, earthy-toned makeup and her small hoops, along with a matching pendant, allowing the outfit to have a youthful glow.

The Florence by Mills creator took to Instagram to thank the team that brought this whole look together, including celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, stylist Thomas Carter Phillips, and makeup artist Georgi Sandev. All in all, this ensemble further cements Millie’s quickly rising status as a fashion influencer. The actress has been adapting the most popular trends on Instagram for some time now, creating versions that feel more high end and timeless. All of this praise and success she’s received so far shows she’s embracing her budding beauty career in stride, despite recently receiving backlash for a confusing and possibly “fake” makeup tutorial on social media.

Back in early September, Millie shared a since-deleted tutorial on her Instagram to promote her skincare line and to show her followers how to use some of the products she created. However, some fans believed the tutorial wasn’t real, due to the fact that Millie’s makeup appeared to remain untouched on her face as she scrubbed it away. She went ahead and showed off her face mist and even applied her “Get That Grime” facial scrub, but fans were suspicious when it looked like she wasn’t actually rubbing anything onto her face. Millie has since addressed the tutorial and the confusion that it sparked, stating in another post, “I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this pace better – I’m not an expert. I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too! Ily guys x #loveandlight.”

Meanwhile, Millie was in the presence of some good company at the Beauty Inc. Awards. She was joined at the event by stars like actress Michelle Pfeiffer and socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton. Michelle, 61, also wore a blazer and paired it with a cream chiffon skirt and a silk blouse, creating an elegant look fit for the blond icon. The Scarface star opted to go for a more natural makeup look that complemented her flawless skin. Meanwhile, Paris, 38, donned a flirty black and gold polka dot dress that accentuated her amazing figure, pairing it with black booties and of course, her signature blond locks worn in loose, beachy curls.