Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Beauty Brand – Everything You Need To Know

It’s official! Millie Bobby Brown has her very own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which will cater to young women & we have everything you need to know about her latest venture.

Is there anything Millie Bobby Brown can’t do? The 15-year-old Stranger Things star just announced that she is launching her own Gen Z beauty brand, Florence by Mills, which will cater to people born in the mid-1990s to early-2000s. The brand will include both makeup and skincare, while everything will be sold at Ulta Beauty, Boots and online. Millie announced the news on her Instagram on August 20, posting a video for the new brand with a heartfelt caption. The caption read, “So here it is, Florence by Mills. Literally the love of my life, I can’t begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez… that’s a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day.”

The beauty brand is named after Florence, Millie’s great-grandmother, while Mills, is the nickname that Millie is always called. Included in her new line will be a range of products from the Zero Chill Face Mist, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads and Like a Light Skin Tint, with prices ranging from $10 to $34. Even better, all of the products are PETA-certified, cruelty-free and vegan. A portion of the proceeds from the brand will be donated to the Olivia Hope Foundation, which was created in honor of Millie’s friend, Olivia Hope LoRusso, who passed away.

In the video Millie posted for the brand, she gushed, “Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin. I wanted it to be easy to get, fun to use, and still useful but also playing that sophisticated teenager as well.” She continues, “What I want my beauty brand to represent is individuality and embrace who you are. All I know is that I want you to feel yourself.”

Millie’s new beauty brand is so fun and also functional, as there are colorful undereye masks, metallic purple face masks, bright lip colors, and so much more. Speaking to our sister site, WWD, Millie explained why she wanted to start this brand in the first place. “I’ve been in a makeup chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation…I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people,” Millie said.

While Millie hasn’t announced an exact release date for the beauty brand, we cannot wait to see her new collection and brand!