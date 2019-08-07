Millie Bobby Brown Lands Major Pandora Jewelry Campaign — See First Image

Congrats are in order for the young actress! She’s landed a major fashion campaign and we couldn’t be happier for her! See what she said about her new gig below!

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, is the new face of Pandora jewelry, and will appear in a global campaign that will launch in October. The Stranger Things star has signed a two-year contact with the brand, and says: “I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora. I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality.”

The campaign was shot by photographer Cass Bird, in Atlanta, Georgia, where Millie currently resides. There will also be a video of Millie explaining her favorite pieces when the campaign is fully rolled out! “Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of Pandora jewelry that empowers young women to express themselves,” said Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild in a statement. “Not only an accomplished actor and making her presence as a voice of her generation known, she also brings a youthful and individual approach to jewelry that perfectly complements Pandora’s vision and creativity.”

In the first campaign image, which was released on August 7, Millie looks like the ultimate cool girl, gazing away from the camera lens. She’s wearing delicate bracelets, a ring on her index finger, and a tiny necklace. Her plain black t-shirt keeps the focus on her jewelry, which represents her own personal style. She;s wearing minimal makeup and her hair has just a hint of a curl. We can’t wait to see more of this collaboration!