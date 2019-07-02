Millie Bobby Brown Holds hands With Zahara Jolie-Pitt On Girls Day Out With Shiloh — See Pic

Millie Bobby Brown had a fun day out with her besties, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and the pics from their lunch are too cute for words.

Best friends forever! Millie Bobby Brown was spotted hanging out with sisters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt again, this time gleefully getting lunch with the girls in Los Angeles. Millie and Zahara held hands as they walked to the diner on July 1, with Shiloh following quickly behind. The friends all looked cute for their fun day out, Millie, 15, wearing shorts and a tee, Zahara, 14, rocking an all-black ensemble, and Shiloh, 13, looking cool in camouflage board shorts and a hoodie. The girls were accompanied by a bodyguard instead of the sisters’ mom, Angelina Jolie, or Millie’s parents, this time.

The friends have been hanging out more and more lately. Millie actually invited her buddies to the Stranger Things season 3 pre-premiere party on June 28! The threesome played games at the Santa Monica pier together, reveling in the chance to just be normal kids away from the paparazzi, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Millie and Shiloh were prancing around holding hands as girls do. All very friendly and fun. They were laughing and running around together just having the best time ever,” the source said.

Earlier in the month, Millie posted a pic for National Best Friend Day of herself, her older sister Paige, Zahara, and Shiloh on Instagram, captioned, “best friends 4L”. It appears that the photo was taken during Shiloh’s birthday party in an escape room. Either that, or Shiloh just casually carries a skull around.

Someone who approves of their friendship? Zahara and Shiloh’s dad, Brad Pitt! A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February, after the girls were first spotted hanging out together in public, that he was so glad to see them having fun, but it made him realize how old they’re getting!