Millie Bobby Brown Wows In Ballerina-Style Dress At ‘Stranger Things 3’ Premiere With Rest Of Cast

Millie Bobby Brown started off ‘Stranger Things’ in her iconic pink dress. Now, she’s kicking off Season 3 with another pink dress — but this one has a lot more ruffles, and a lot more attitude!

Millie Bobby Brown, 15, left the Eggos at home. The young actress wore a pink mini ballgown to the Los Angeles premiere of Stranger Things 3 on June 28, and the color choice was reminiscent of the same dress she wore to steal waffles in the Netflix show’s inaugural episode! But the Hawkins gang has come a long way since the pilot, and Millie is maturing with the show — this was evidenced by her elegant red carpet attire, as her ballerina dress was affixed with a long tulle cape that took the outfit from The Nutcracker to Swan Lake.

Millie’s cape was so long, her co-star Noah Schnapp, 14, kneeled and fanned out all the tulle for the star-studded crowd at Santa Monica High School to behold Eleven’s amazing style! She wasn’t the only star to rock the bubblegum shade at the premiere. Sadie Sink, 17, stepped out in a business-chic ensemble that consisted of a crystal top with pink shoulder wings, along with color-coordinating trousers and pointed heels.

Our favorite jock, Joe Keery, 27, once again showed that he’s actually an indie man all around in a color block blazer: one side brown, the other black. The rest of the Hawkins kids — Finn Wolfhard, 16, Caleb McLaughlin, 17, and Gaten Matarazzo, 16 — also brought out the eclectic menswear in outfits with red and green colors!

The grown-ups also impressed us with their red carpet pieces, such as David Harbour’s navy plaid suit and Winona Ryder’s black A-line dress. You can check out all the arrivals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above! Netflix will release Stranger Things 3 on July 4, and the streaming service amped up fans with its new ominous trailer on June 20. As for what you can expect, this is what Noah (who plays Will Byers) told HollywoodLife at Variety and Women’s Pre-Emmy party in Sept. 2018: “I love season three, and I’ve been told by many people that it’s the best season yet.” We’ll take his word!